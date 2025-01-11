Walmart Adds Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Stations to Rival Costco's Food Court

Costco's food court hot dogs are a long-time staple of the warehouse chain's shopping experience, and now Walmart is also getting in the game. Walmart shoppers will soon be able to enjoy hot dog stations from Texas-based Crave Hot Dogs & Barbeque, a family-owned restaurant chain founded in 2018, at select locations across the U.S.

Crave will offer daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner options at the new express stations inside specific stores. "We are thrilled to partner with Walmart for Craves expansion," says Samantha Rincione, CEO and co-founder of Crave. "This new venture allows us to offer quick and delicious dining, and we're excited to see the positive impact it will have on the community." The brand has a handful of units currently in development and plans to expand to over 100 units over the course of the next year."

The most recent Walmart to open a Crave was the Walmart Supercenter in New Smyrna, Florida, in September 2024. "We are thrilled to bring Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ to New Smyrna," Rincione says. "With other locations throughout Florida, this location is helping to expand the brand's presence and add to the existing food trucks and brick and mortars we have in the state."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Crave also has its own brick-and-mortar locations, as well as food trucks. "Known for its 100% all beef grilled specialty hot dogs and a variety of barbecue dishes, Crave offers diverse menu options such as Chicago Dogs, Mac N Brisket Bowls, Ribs, and more," the company says in a press release. "The recent leases with Walmart marks a significant expansion phase for Crave, with new locations already under development in Ohio, Florida, and Kentucky, and upcoming builds set for New York, Georgia, and Texas by the end of the year. These new locations position Crave to make their offerings more accessible nationwide."

Walmart also partnered with restaurant chain Mr. Gatti's Pizza, which plans to open 12 stations inside Walmart locations in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Kentucky. "We've been vocal for years now about our ambitious growth goals, and this partnership with Walmart enables us to accelerate our expansion into new areas while continuing to strengthen our presence in familiar communities," Mr Gatti's CEO Jim Phillips tells Grocery Dive.

Customers can also enjoy Wetzel's Pretzels in some Walmart locations, as well as poke from Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar. "This is a breakthrough for the industry! We really are on a mission to bring affordable poke bowls to the masses," says Raymond Reyes, Co-Founder & COO of Uncle Sharkii. "We want to change the way America eats by providing healthier options that taste great and is priced affordably."