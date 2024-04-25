18 Best Grocery Snacks To Keep You Full & Energized

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Finding the right healthy snack can be tricky. If you're used to munching on things like potato chips, pretzels, and cookies, you probably often experience the frustration of feeling just as hungry as you were before, even after reaching the bottom of the bag. But switching to healthier snacks that don't taste good can be pointless because if you're not excited to eat them, you most likely never will! So, how can you find healthy snacks that can fill you up and leave you feeling energized before your next meal? Easy: read this list!

32 Low-Calorie Snacks That Are Filling & Tasty

What to look for in a healthy, filling snack

The best things to look for when shopping for filling and energizing snacks are nutrients like protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Here's how these nutrients can help:

Protein: Protein is known as the most satiating nutrient. It can also regulate hunger hormones, helping to keep you full longer.

Fiber: Fiber can also help keep you full by slowing down your rate of digestion. Studies show that high-fiber foods can help with weight loss and weight management because of this effect. Fiber has also been found to help with energy balance and regulation, so increasing this nutrient can help you have sustained energy levels throughout the day.

Healthy fats: Healthy fat foods can help curb your appetite and leave you feeling full after snacking. Fats are also a great energy source, so finding healthy sources like olive oil, avocados, fish, etc., can help sustain your energy levels until you're ready to eat again.

Filling and energizing snacks to buy at the store

With these traits in mind, let's look at some tasty, healthy snacks recommended by dietitians to help keep you full and give you sustainable energy until your next meal. Read on, then check out the 30 Unhealthiest Snacks on the Planet.

Sargento Balanced Breaks Cheese & Crackers

Nutrition (Per tray) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 8 g

Sort of like an adult Lunchable, these Sargento Balanced Breaks Cheese & Crackers are a filling snack to take on the go.

According to Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD at Balance One Supplements, "These are nutrient-dense snacks because they combine protein, fats, and carbohydrates, offering a balanced energy source." She notes, "The cheese provides high-quality protein, essential for muscle repair and growth, while the nuts supply healthy fats, aiding in satiety and providing sustained energy. Dried fruits offer quick-releasing carbohydrates, providing an immediate energy boost. This combination of macronutrients helps stabilize blood sugar levels, preventing energy crashes."

Another benefit? "The portion-controlled packaging ensures you're getting a balanced amount of nutrients without overindulging," says Best.

Skinny Dipped Cocoa Almonds

Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 4 g

For those who love a sweet treat but still want something to fill them up, Skinny Dipped Cocoa Almonds are the perfect snack.

"These make for a great snack to sustain energy and satiety due to their balanced combination of healthy fats, protein, and carbohydrates," says Sabat. "The almonds provide a rich source of healthy fats, which are essential for providing long-lasting energy and promoting feelings of fullness. Additionally, the dark chocolate coating adds a touch of sweetness and contains cocoa powder, which provides antioxidants and may offer a slight energy boost. The presence of protein from the almonds further supports satiety and helps regulate blood sugar levels. The maple sugar and sea salt enhance flavor without adding excessive amounts of sugar."

Chobani Low-Fat Greek Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 3/4-cup serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 15 g

Yogurt is a versatile snack that you can eat with fruit, granola, nuts, or on its own, and Lisa Young, PhD, RDN says Chobani Lowfat Plain Greek Yogurt is her favorite yogurt to snack on.

"This Greek yogurt provides 15 grams of protein and 0 grams of added sugar," she says, "and high protein can help you feel full and satisfied longer and contributes to sustained energy levels throughout the day.

365 Organic Forest Berry Trail Mix

Nutrition (Per 1/4-cup serving) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 3 g

Trail mix is a great snack choice for people who love a combination of salt and sweet. For your next healthy snack, Young suggests the Organic Forest Berry Trail Mix from Whole Foods.

"This trail mix contains almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, cranberries, raisins, and blueberries, and the combination of fruits and nuts is great for texture and flavor," she says. "It has 3 grams of protein and minerals such as calcium, iron, and potassium, and this snack provides a balance of healthy fats, protein, fiber, and carbohydrates, which helps boost energy and keep you satiated."

Hillshire Snacking Bistro Bites Italian Dry Salami and Cheese

Nutrition (Per pack) :

Calories : 320

Fat : 25 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 930 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 16 g

For protein, healthy fats, and a mix of sweet and salty, Best recommends Hillshire Snacking Bistro Bites. "The Italian dry salami offers protein, while the white cheddar cheese provides additional protein and calcium for bone health," she says. "Chocolate-covered almonds contribute healthy fats and antioxidants, offering a satisfying and energy-boosting combination. This trio of ingredients delivers a balanced mix of macronutrients that can help stabilize blood sugar levels and sustain energy throughout the day."

Seapointe Edamame

Nutrition (Per pack) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 20 g

If you need a salty, savory snack that is quick and easy to take on the go, Seapointe Edamame is the perfect choice. And if you want a portion-controlled snack, you can buy their individual snack packs.

"With just soybeans and salt as ingredients, this snack offers a simple and wholesome option without added sugars or artificial additives," says Sabat.

She adds, "The protein in edamame helps keep you feeling full between meals, the fiber aids digestion and promotes sustained energy levels, and the healthy fats contribute to overall energy balance and brain health."

When you're craving something salty, Seapoint is the way to go.

Blue Diamond Almonds

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

A handful of almonds can do wonders to help keep you full, and Young recommends Blue Diamond for your next almond snack.

"This almond snack is packed with nutrients such as calcium, iron, potassium, vitamin E, and magnesium, and nuts in general are a good source of healthy fats, protein, and fiber, which can help regulate appetite and promote satiety," says Young.

Matcha Latte Feel Bar

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 15 g

Sometimes a snack can give you energy by providing protein or fiber, but it can also energize you by being a caffeine source—like this Matcha Latte Feel Bar.

According to Sabat, "Feel Matcha Latte Bars are an excellent snack choice for maintaining satisfaction and energy levels throughout the day." She says, "With 900 milligrams of Organic Japanese shade-grown Matcha, each bar delivers a potent dose of antioxidants and a natural caffeine boost of 65 milligrams, providing a clean source of energy."

These bars provide caffeine and L-theanine, which Sabat says "enhances mood and promotes a sense of calm, complementing the energizing effects of Matcha." Feel Bars are also balanced with 15 grams of protein, 12 grams of carbs, 5 grams of fiber, and 10 grams of healthy fats, ensuring a steady release of energy and sustained satiety.

Bada Bean Bada Boom

Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 6 g

Munching on potato chips or pretzels can satisfy your saltiest cravings, but these snacks will almost never leave you feeling full. They don't often have enough fiber or protein to satiate, leaving you just as hungry as when you started snacking.

Reach for something like these Bada Bean Bada Boom snacks to snack on a more filling salty treat. Made of ingredients like roasted fava beans, sunflower oil, and sea salt, this snack contains 4 grams of fiber and 6 grams of protein, which work together to help fill you up. These bean snacks come in various tasty flavors like Sea Salt, Sweet Siracha, Garlic & Onion, and Sweet Cinnamon, so you can find a flavor for any type of craving.

Wonderful Pistachio Snack Packs

Nutrition (Per pack) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

Pistachios are a triple threat when it comes to satiety, providing protein, fiber, and healthy fats. We love Wonderful Pistachios because they offer shelled and unshelled, as well as a variety of flavors. We especially love that you can buy their individual snack packs, which makes portion control a whole lot easier when you're trying not to go overboard.

Quest Protein Chips

Nutrition (Per bag) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 18 g

Most salty snack lovers love a bag of potato chips, but as tasty as regular chips are, they lack protein and fiber and can't provide much satiety.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To still enjoy your favorite snack but guarantee that you'll feel fuller, you can try Quest Protein Chips. Made with a blend of whey protein and milk protein isolate, these chips provide 18 grams of protein and tons of flavor to satisfy your savory snack cravings.

Brad's Veggie Flats

Nutrition (Per 8-piece serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

If you need sustainable energy to get you by until your next meal, try something like Brad's Veggie Flats instead of your usual chips.

"Brad's Veggie Flats offer a satisfying and energizing snack option packed with wholesome ingredients. With a nutrient-rich blend of zucchini, garbanzo beans, pumpkin seeds, carrots, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, and more, these flats provide a variety of essential nutrients to fuel your body," says Sabat. "With certifications including Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, and Vegan, they prioritize quality and purity."

She also notes that "Each serving delivers a balanced macronutrient profile, containing 9 grams of fat, 9 grams of carbs (including 4 grams of fiber), and 6 grams of protein, which helps maintain energy levels and keeps you feeling full between meals."

Good and Gather Mixed Nut Packs

Nutrition (Per pack) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Having portion-controlled snacks to munch on can be a great way to fill you up between meals without overdoing it. Sabat suggests Good and Gather Mixed Nut Packs for fans of mixed nuts.

"Packed with almonds, cashews, walnuts, hazelnuts (filberts), and pistachios, these nuts provide a diverse array of healthy fats, protein, and fiber," says Sabat. "The combination of fats and protein helps to keep you feeling full and satisfied, while the fiber aids in digestion and promotes steady energy release." She adds, "With 150 calories per packet and a balanced macronutrient profile of 13 grams of fat, 6 grams of carbs (including 2 grams of fiber), and 5 grams of protein, these snack packets are a convenient and nutritious choice to curb hunger cravings and maintain energy levels throughout the day."

BTR Nation Protein Bar Energy

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 8 g

If you need a quick grab-and-go snack that will fill you up and give you energy, Sabat suggests reaching for something like a B.T.R. Nation Energy Bar.

"These energy Bars are an excellent choice for sustained energy and satiety due to their nutrient-dense ingredients and balanced macronutrient profile. With cashew butter, almond butter, and almond flour providing healthy fats and protein, these bars offer a satisfying combination that helps keep hunger at bay," says Sabat. She mentions that "the inclusion of pea protein adds an extra boost of protein, aiding in muscle repair and providing lasting energy, and the addition of MCT oil supports cognitive function and provides a quick source of energy."

P3 Turkey, Almonds & Colby Jack Cheese Protein Snack Pack

Nutrition (Per container) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 13 g

When you're looking for a snack that has a good balance of nutrients, Best recommends these P3 Protein Snack Packs.

"These are a fantastic grocery item to keep stocked because they offer a nutrient-dense combination of protein, fats, and carbohydrates," she says. "The turkey provides lean protein essential for muscle maintenance and repair, the almonds contribute healthy fats that promote satiety and sustained energy, and the Colby Jack cheese adds additional protein and calcium for bone health."

Cedar's Hummus and Crackers Snack Pack

Nutrition (Per pack) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 6 g

Hummus can be a tasty snack to tide you over between meals, but if you need something quick to grab and take with you, a container of hummus isn't the best thing. Instead, having a pre-portioned snack pack like these from Cedar's Hummus can satisfy your hunger anywhere at any time.

"The combination of healthy fats from sunflower oil, olive oil, and sesame tahini in the hummus provides a source of long-lasting energy while also helping to keep hunger at bay," says Sabat. "These fats are complemented by the protein content of the chickpeas, contributing to feelings of fullness and satisfaction. The crackers, made with whole grain white corn masa flour and garbanzo flour, offer a source of complex carbohydrates that release energy gradually, preventing spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels."

She notes that despite being higher in carbs, "the presence of fiber from the chickpeas and whole grains in this snack helps slow digestion, further promoting satiety."

Chomps Beef Jerky

Nutrition (Per stick) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 10 g

A high-protein snack like this Chomps Grassfed Beef Jerky is the perfect choice for those who need something that will not only satisfy their hunger and keep them feeling full but can be a quick snack they can grab and throw in their purse or keep on hand in the office.

Chomps also offers a variety of other flavors like Jalapeño, Sea Salt, and Taco Seasoned, and you can choose from beef, turkey, or venison depending on your preference!

SkinnyPop Popcorn

Nutrition (Per 3 3/4 cup-serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 2 g

Popcorn is a delicious snack, especially for those who love salty snacks. SkinnyPop makes a healthier bagged popcorn with under 100 milligrams of sodium and only 150 calories per serving.

Because fiber is a nutrient that can help with satiety, this popcorn's 3 grams of fiber can help you feel more full until your next meal—making it the perfect snack to tide you over.

