8 Alternatives To Running That Torch More Calories

Running is an excellent way to shed pounds, improve aerobic fitness, and extend your lifespan. But not everyone enjoys pounding the pavement, hitting the trails, or clocking miles on a treadmill. For some, physical limitations or health concerns make running impractical or unsafe. If you're unable to run—or simply don't like it—that doesn't mean you have to miss out on an effective workout. Plenty of other exercises can elevate your heart rate, improve cardiovascular fitness, and torch calories just as efficiently.

Aerobic exercise in general provides a host of health benefits, according to the Mayo Clinic. It supports weight loss when paired with a healthy diet, strengthens the heart and immune system, increases stamina, lowers the risk of chronic disease, and even enhances mood and mental well-being. Staying active can also contribute to a longer, healthier life.

If you're looking for high-calorie-burning alternatives to running or just want to change up your routine, there are plenty of options. Kate Meier, CPT, a certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews, shares five powerful alternatives to running that can help you hit your fitness goals (and we added some of our own). "The actual amount of calories you'll burn with any exercise varies widely based on your weight and metabolism, but any of the following options can be done at the level of intensity you need to reach your fitness goals," Meier explains. Get ready to break a sweat and maximize your results!

Jump Rope

Jump rope is a highly effective exercise for burning calories. It's a great high-intensity, full-body cardio workout that can burn a lot of calories in a short time while improving endurance, coordination, and agility. "While it depends on your pace, on average, someone may burn about 100 calories jumping rope for 10 minutes," explains Katie Lawton, MEd. "Jumping rope is all about timing — you have to be able to time the jump rope as it's moving around you and when you're going to jump, so there has to be a little bit of coordination between your hands and your feet to be able to tell your brain when you're going to jump," Lawton says.

Kettlebell Swings

Kettlebell swings are very effective for burning calories and improving your fitness. "The kettlebell swing is a great way to increase heart rate and burn calories. It's been used often as an exercise to improve cardiovascular health and shed those unwanted pounds," says Chris Kolba, a physical therapist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the kettlebell handle with both hands, allowing the bell to hang between your legs. With a slight bend in your knees, hinge at your hips and swing the kettlebell between your legs. Thrust your hips forward, swinging the kettlebell up to chest level," explains Kolba.

Battle Ropes

Battle ropes are another good option for replacing running. A high-intensity, low-impact option that burns around 100-120 calories in just 10 minutes, working the arms, shoulders, and core while keeping your heart rate elevated. Battle ropes are a functional training exercise that helps build the core, add stamina, and gain muscle strength. While the arms seem to do the work, it's actually the whole body that gets fit. One can do the ropes anywhere —from 30 seconds to a minute — depending on one's fitness level," says gym expert Sudam Shelar.

Rowing Machine

If you're looking for an intense cardio exercise that's easy on the joints while strengthening the upper body, look no further than the rowing machine.

"The rowing machine is a total-body cardio option that especially works your legs and burns plenty of calories," says Meier. "Proper form is crucial with rowing to prevent overuse injuries, so if you opt to do this form of cardio, try to get a trainer or coach to watch you, if possible, to offer form tips when you first start."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In addition, indoor rowing exercise has been shown to reduce total fat body fat percentage, improve body composition, and increase back and core strength, according to a 2015 study.

Stair Climber

"If you have access to one, a stair climber machine is a killer form of cardio widely used by trainees aiming to build glute and leg strength," says Meier. "While using this machine, avoid hanging on to the handrails or slouching, both of which will minimize the lower-body gains this machine is famous for facilitating."

A 2019 study published in Sports observed stair climbing to be an effective alternative to running for boosting aerobic capacity and improving overall fitness. While the study was conducted with healthy older adults, anyone can reap stair climbing's cardiovascular benefits.

Hiking

Outdoor hiking is an excellent alternative to running. Just ensure you hike a trail with some steep inclines to help elevate your heart rate for maximum health benefits. For example, hiking has been associated with several positive health outcomes, including weight loss, reduced blood pressure, decreased stress levels, enhanced immune health, and better mental health, according to a 2016 paper.

"Make sure you know where you're going ahead of time, and always let a trusted friend know where you'll be hiking for safety reasons. If you can't access hiking trails, incline treadmill walking is a great alternative," advises Meier.

Cycling

Another running alternative that's less taxing on the joints while taking your fitness to the next level is cycling.

"Cycling at a quick pace is another form of cardio that engages the legs and can be a fun way to connect with the outdoors. Indoor cycling can be just as effective if you don't have a cycling bike or a place to ride outdoors," says Meier. "Setting up your bike correctly before workouts is key to avoiding injury and staying safe. If you take it outside, make sure you learn the rules of the road first."

Cycling offers several other benefits beyond its calorie-burning potential. According to research from 2021, cycling is a fantastic way to decrease your carbon footprint while lowering your chance of chronic disease and all-cause mortality.

Swimming

Last but not least is swimming, one of the most under-utilized forms of effective cardio exercise. Swimming is a low-impact, calorie-torching activity.

"Swimming is a great option for those recovering from injuries or who are older and looking to minimize the impact on their joints," says Meier. "Your form is key to ensure you get the most out of swimming, so take the time to learn how to properly swim laps before fully committing to a workout." And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.