Freshness is a must for seafood. Besides flavor, it’s also a safety concern. Nobody wants to pick up a foodborne illness and deal with health risks, but not all restaurants make freshness a priority. In short, fresh seafood = safe, flavorful, perfectly textured, and nutritionally intact, making freshness non-negotiable when eating out. To pinpoint the chains that consistently deliver, Eat This, Not That! turned to seafood experts for their go-to spots. Here are the top restaurants that made the cut.

Lure Fish House

Lure Fish House focuses on real seafood integrity — fresh, sustainably sourced, and thoughtfully prepared — all in a relaxed, welcoming setting. Whether you’re there for oysters, grilled fish, or seafood stew, there’s a sense that Lure cares about both quality and the dining experience. “I have always admired Lure Fish House,” says Chef Paul Osborne, Chief Operations Officer, Santa Barbara Fish Market | Goleta. “As they have expanded and become a regional chain they have created their own procurement company that aligns with their values of fresh local seafood.” He adds, “The quality speaks for itself and they have integrated their supply chain to be direct to the source, rather than relying on frozen and imported seafood.”

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has won over New Englanders for its excellent service and unbeatable food. People trust the chain because it delivers consistent, high-quality seafood, has rigorous quality control, and a genuine commitment to responsible sourcing. “I have a high regard for the chain’s strict seafood traceability and reliable delivery practices, the chain ensures high-quality fillets that consistently maintain a firm texture,” says Azmi Anees, a food expert at Halal Foundation.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

People love Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen because it successfully blends fresh, high-quality seafood, generous portions and excellent service. It’s more than just a seafood restaurant — it’s a place where flavor, hospitality, and a lively atmosphere come together. Plus, the company is dedicated to only serving fresh and quality food– a fleet of refrigerated trucks deliver the top-notch seafood from the docks to the kitchens at daybreak. “Their sourcing practices support freshness and texture, helping maintain crispness in a variety of seafood offerings,” says Anees.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is generating a worthy buzz not only for their delicious seafood, but a deep commitment to high-quality ingredients and sustainability. According to Anees, “The menu reflects a focus on quality suppliers, aiming for fresh seafood with consistent, mild flavors across dishes.”

What Fresh Seafood Really Means

Restaurants often boast about serving fresh seafood—but what does that actually mean? “Fresh seafood for us, at Santa Barbara Fish Market, is fish that has been landed locally, with minimal shipping and a low carbon footprint,” says Chef Paul. “Fish that can be landed from our fishermen, and handled with the utmost care until it reaches the plate. Frozen and imported seafoods are very difficult to maintain quality as there is no relationship with the fishermen, therefore no quality control from sea to plate.”