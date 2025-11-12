If you are a seafood eater, you have probably learned the hard way that you can’t eat seafood from just any restaurant. While you might find cheap fish and under-the-sea options at some places, it might not be the best quality —frozen versus fresh, farm-raised versus fresh-caught, etc. There are a handful of chains you can rely on to serve fresh, delicious fish every time. Here are 6 chain restaurants where the seafood tastes like luxury.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is a refined steak-and-seafood house known for flawless lobster tails, live jazz, and top-tier service. They also serve premium oysters, which rotate seasonally.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão is famous for its meat, but it also serves some fantastic fish. One of my best friends is a pescatarian and swears that the Pan-Seared Salmon, available a la carte, is one of the best she’s had. It is topped with chimichurri and served with grilled asparagus and includes the Market Table & Feijoada Bar and seasonal sides for $47. There is also a seafood tower appetizer that is beyond gourmet with split cold-water lobster tails, full lobster claws, jumbo shrimp, snow crab legs, green-lipped mussels.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is a steakhouse that does seafood right. The raw bar serves mixed-coast oysters on the half shell, served on ice with a classic mignonette sauce. In a recent social media post, the chain shared about the Shellfish platter, “a bountiful assortment of fresh lobster, shrimp and oysters.” The power-dining favorite also serves buttery lobster bisque, pan-seared scallops that feel genuinely decadent, and roasted, buttery Seared Citrus-Glazed Salmon with Marcona Almonds and Brown Butter. “Lightly seared and served with haricots verts and sweet, cippolini onions,” which costs $50. Diners maintain it is “absolutely delicious!” and “The best tasting salmon EVER!!!!” in one Facebook post.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grille is a polished-casual seafood chain famous for its Bang Bang Shrimp and consistently elegant entrées. The salmon is “beyond delicious,” according to a Yelp reviewer. They also offer a few types of salmon, including a Lightly Seasoned Wood-Grilled Salmon and a sauce, such as Mango Salsa or Lemon Butter, and specialty and seasonal salmon dishes, which in the past have included Cedar Plank Maple Bourbon Salmon and Cilantro Lime Salmon.

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime is a high-end national chain offering pristine oysters, buttery crab cakes, and modern-luxury ambiance. Salmon is one of the standout dishes. “Salmon teriyaki was very tasty,” one customer wrote on OpenTable. Another OpenTable reviewer added that the salmon is “cooked to perfection, paired well with the bed of sticky rice and vegetables.”

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick's is a classic American seafood institution spotlighting daily-caught fish and tableside sophistication. The chain sources fish and seafood daily. OpenTable diners rave about how incredible the salmon is. Lisa from Chicago calls the salmon "great," while Kia from Virginia commented, "My simply grilled salmon was cooked to perfection." Jason from Philadelphia wrote, "Great service- delicious salmon."