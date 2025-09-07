Arby’s Just Brought Back a Popular Menu Item For the First Time In Forever

Arby’s is best known for serving up delicious, hot roast beef sandwiches via the drive-thru. But the beloved fast food chain is branching out and offering more extensive offerings. Over the past year, there have been Philly Cheesesteaks, Steak Nuggets, and even French Dip sandwiches. This week, Arby’s just dropped a brand new New Jersey-inspired sandwich with two, catchy spokespeople from the hit reality show, The Jersey Shore: Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

The beloved Loaded Italian Sandwich is back at Arby’s. The sandwich is filled with three different mouthwatering premium meats, including ham, pepperoni, salami, Swiss cheese, banana peppers, red onions, tomatoes, and lettuce. All are topped with Arby’s new savory garlic aioli atop a perfectly toasted sub roll. The sandwiches are available at participating Arby’s locations nationwide for a limited time.

And who better to introduce the sandwich to the world than Jersey Shore stars, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi? In a new digital campaign, the two relive an iconic scene from the show, hunting for a “loaded Italian” on the beach. Instead of a man, they come across the real deal in the iconic Arby’s sandwich. JWoww shared the clip on Instagram. “Gym. Tan. Loaded Italians. Only at @Arbys,” she captioned it.

Followers had a lot to say about the spot, ranging from excitement about the sandwich to the genius of the promo. “Meh,” Vinny Guadagnino commented. “😍😍😂 love one of jersey originals , those look delicious 😋 yum,” added another follower. “About time they started booking my girls for some commercials. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🩷,” a third said.

Arby’s also shared about it. “It would have dropped sooner but it was too busy eating caviar on a yacht. Introducing the Loaded Italian,” the Instagram image reads. “So much rich Italian flavor your hand’s gonna get stuck like 🤌,” the chain added in the caption.

Diners were thrilled. "Best day of my life," commented one. "The Loaded Italian looks amazing. I might have to get Arby's tonight. Now that is a sandwich that has the meats," added another. "About time now make it permanent," a third said. While the Loaded Italian has no end date, we recommend taking advantage of it before it's gone.