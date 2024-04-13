The Best & Worst Menu Items at Arby's, According to a Dietitian
Famous for its roast beef sandwiches of all varieties, Arby's sends out its tasty homing signals to meat lovers everywhere. The chain's tagline "We have the meats" is self-explanatory! Besides shaved roast beef, this fast-food giant offers sandwiches and other entrées made with chicken, brisket, bacon, and more.
If you're an Arby's fan, though, it's likely you visit this chain more to satisfy your taste buds than your health goals. Though Arby's doesn't have a lot to offer in the health department, some menu choices are better than others.
As a nutritionist, I'm sharing my 16 recommendations for the best and worst orders available at Arby's. They're divided by menu category, with the "best" and "worst" options listed for each. Read on, then check out The Entire McDonald's Menu—Ranked by Nutrition.
Slow Roasted Beef
Best: Classic Roast Beef
Calories: 360
Fat: 14g (Saturated fat: 5g)
Sodium: 970mg
Carbs: 37g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 9g)
Protein: 23g
When you think Arby's, the Classic Roast Beef is probably what comes to mind. For a simple lunch or dinner, it's actually your best bet. Besides providing 23 grams of high-quality protein, it's lower in fat, saturated fat, and sodium than any other sandwich in its category.
Best: Classic Beef 'n Cheddar
Calories: 450
Fat: 20g (Saturated fat: 6g)
Sodium: 1,280 mg
Carbs: 45g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 9g)
Protein: 23g
The Beef' N Cheddar isn't just another Arby's classic—it also happens to be one of the better roast beef choices. Despite the high degree of processing of its cheesy sauce and white bread bun, it's among the lowest-calorie sandwiches the chain has to offer.
Worst: Half Pound Beef 'n Cheddar
Calories: 740
Fat: 39g (Saturated fat: 14g)
Sodium: 2,530mg
Carbs: 48g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 9g)
Protein: 49g
When you pile up a half pound of salty roast beef and cover it with cheddar cheese, you know the results aren't going to be the healthiest. Not surprisingly, this beast of a sandwich contains more than the American Heart Association's recommended limit of both sodium and saturated fat for an entire day.
Worst: Double Beef 'n Cheddar
Calories: 630
Fat: 32g (Saturated fat: 11g)
Sodium: 2,100mg
Carbs: 48g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 9g)
Protein: 39g
Another weighty beef option: is the Double Beef 'N Cheddar. Though it's not as heavy as the Half Pound Beef' N Cheddar, this sandwich still packs 630 calories, 11 grams of saturated fat, and an eye-popping 2,100 milligrams of sodium.
Market Fresh
Best: Roast Beef Gyro
Calories: 540
Fat: 29g (Saturated fat: 7g)
Sodium: 1,300mg
Carbs: 48g (Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 5g)
Protein: 24g
One way to make a healthier choice at Arby's: swap the usual shaved roast beef for gyro meat. The Roast Beef Gyro is served in a pita, rather than a regular bun, which cuts calories. It even adds antioxidants and fiber with fresh tomatoes, red onion, and lettuce.
Best: Reuben
Calories: 680
Fat: 31g (Saturated fat: 8g)
Sodium: 2,420mg
Carbs: 62g (Fiber: 4g, Sugar: 5g)
Protein: 37g
Fun fact: the Reuben has been around since the mid-1920s when it was dreamed up by an Omaha grocer named Reuben Kulakofsky. Nowadays, this iconic menu choice makes a better option at Arby's for its lower calorie count than other sandwiches. Plus, its sauerkraut topping is a healthy fermented food that's been associated with better diversity in the gut microbiome.
Worst: Crispy Chicken Club Wrap
Calories: 880
Fat: 49g (Saturated fat: 14g)
Sodium: 1,870mg
Carbs: 64g (Fiber: 5g, Sugar: 12g)
Protein: 48g
You might think that a chicken wrap is a better call than Arby's red meat sandwiches—but unfortunately, that's not the case. Made with crispy battered chicken, bacon, and cheese, the Crispy Chicken Club Wrap racks up major calories, fat, and sodium. Its one redeeming quality: it does contain real veggies like red onion, lettuce, and bell peppers.
Worst: Turkey, Ranch, & Bacon Sandwich
Calories: 810
Fat: 35g (Saturated fat: 10g)
Sodium: 2,520mg
Carbs: 79g (Fiber: 5g, Sugar: 15g)
Protein: 46g
Typically, you can't go wrong with turkey as a lean protein. But when you add salty bacon, cheddar, and a Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch sauce, things veer into less healthy territory. This sandwich has some of the highest sodium on the Arby's menu, not to mention 810 calories.
Crispy Juicy Chicken
Best: 3-piece Chicken Tenders
Calories: 370
Fat: 18g (Saturated fat: 3g)
Sodium: 1,190mg
Carbs: 28g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 0g)
Protein: 23g
Perfectly petite for portion control, the Three-Piece Chicken Tenders come in at a moderate 370 calories, while supplying plenty of protein. Dip them in Arby's tangy barbecue sauce for a mere additional 45 calories.
Worst: Chicken Bacon & Swiss
Calories: 610
Fat: 30g (Saturated fat: 9g)
Sodium: 1,580mg
Carbs: 51g (Fiber: 4g, Sugar: 9g)
Protein: 35g
On Arby's chicken menu, the Chicken Bacon & Swiss gets the dubious award of worst choice for health. There's a silver lining, though: this sandwich still has less sodium and fewer calories than many of the beef options.
Sliders
Best: Roast Beef Slider
Calories: 170
Fat: 7g (Saturated fat: 3g)
Sodium: 490mg
Carbs: 16g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 2g)
Protein: 10g
A slider can be just the thing for smaller appetites. If you're not super hungry, grab the regular roast beef version. It's got just 170 calories, 7 grams of fat, and 3 grams of saturated fat.
Worst: Buffalo Chicken Slider
Calories: 260
Fat: 12g (Saturated fat: 2g)
Sodium: 910mg
Carbs: 26g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 3g)
Protein: 10g
Buffalo sauce is notorious for its high levels of sodium—so it's no shocker that the Buffalo Chicken Slider packs 910 milligrams into a bite-sized package. The battered, fried chicken in this little sammie doesn't help the sodium content, either. Consistently eating a high-sodium diet could lead to health problems like high blood pressure and increased risk of heart attack and stroke.
Sides & Snacks
Best: 4-pc Premium Nuggets
Calories: 210
Fat: 10g (Saturated fat: 3g)
Sodium: 600mg
Carbs: 12g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 1g)
Protein: 17g
When making up your mind at the drive-thru speaker, tell 'em you want the Four-Piece Chicken Nuggets. Their 17 grams of protein will help keep you full between meals, and their 210 calorie count won't put a major dent in your daily intake.
Worst: 6-pc Mozzarella Sticks
Calories: 650
Fat: 35g (Saturated fat: 14g)
Sodium: 2,110mg
Carbs: 56g (Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 4g)
Protein: 29g
Nobody ever said Mozzarella Sticks were a health food. Besides offering some calcium and protein, this fried cheese side doesn't have much going for it. Take a pass—your arteries will thank you.
Desserts & Shakes
Best: Cherry Turnover
Calories: 390
Fat: 13g (Saturated fat: 6g)
Sodium: 200mg
Carbs: 65g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 40g)
Protein: 4g
Arby's Cherry Turnover is the best of the bunch on the dessert menu. Though it's relatively high in calories and saturated fat, it's still lower in these categories than any other dessert option. Then again, after a hefty meal of roast beef, you might not have an appetite for dessert anyway.
Worst: Large Chocolate Shake
Calories: 700
Fat: 21g (Saturated fat: 14g)
Sodium: 420mg
Carbs: 113g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 99g)
Protein: 16g
What's got 99 grams of sugar and a whopping 700 calories? The large Chocolate Shake at Arby's. If you're hankering for a cold and creamy treat, consider the regular size instead. You'll shave off 160 calories and 4 grams of fat.
- Source: How much sodium should I eat per day? (2024i, January 5). www.heart.org. https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-eating/eat-smart/sodium/how-much-sodium-should-i-eat-per-day
- Source: Saturated fat. (2024b, April 8). www.heart.org. https://www.heart.org/en/healthy-living/healthy-eating/eat-smart/fats/saturated-fats
- Source: Stiemsma LT, Nakamura RE, Nguyen JG, Michels KB. Does Consumption of Fermented Foods Modify the Human Gut Microbiota? J Nutr. 2020 Jul 1;150(7):1680-1692. doi: 10.1093/jn/nxaa077. PMID: 32232406; PMCID: PMC7330458.
- Source: Sodium and health. (2023, June 6). Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/salt/index.htm