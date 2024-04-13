The Best & Worst Menu Items at Arby's, According to a Dietitian

Famous for its roast beef sandwiches of all varieties, Arby's sends out its tasty homing signals to meat lovers everywhere. The chain's tagline "We have the meats" is self-explanatory! Besides shaved roast beef, this fast-food giant offers sandwiches and other entrées made with chicken, brisket, bacon, and more.

If you're an Arby's fan, though, it's likely you visit this chain more to satisfy your taste buds than your health goals. Though Arby's doesn't have a lot to offer in the health department, some menu choices are better than others.

As a nutritionist, I'm sharing my 16 recommendations for the best and worst orders available at Arby's. They're divided by menu category, with the "best" and "worst" options listed for each. Read on, then check out The Entire McDonald's Menu—Ranked by Nutrition.

Slow Roasted Beef

Best: Classic Roast Beef

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 14g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 970mg

Carbs : 37g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 23g

When you think Arby's, the Classic Roast Beef is probably what comes to mind. For a simple lunch or dinner, it's actually your best bet. Besides providing 23 grams of high-quality protein, it's lower in fat, saturated fat, and sodium than any other sandwich in its category.

Best: Classic Beef 'n Cheddar

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 20g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 1,280 mg

Carbs : 45g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 23g

The Beef' N Cheddar isn't just another Arby's classic—it also happens to be one of the better roast beef choices. Despite the high degree of processing of its cheesy sauce and white bread bun, it's among the lowest-calorie sandwiches the chain has to offer.

Worst: Half Pound Beef 'n Cheddar

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 740

Fat : 39g (Saturated fat: 14g)

Sodium : 2,530mg

Carbs : 48g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 49g

When you pile up a half pound of salty roast beef and cover it with cheddar cheese, you know the results aren't going to be the healthiest. Not surprisingly, this beast of a sandwich contains more than the American Heart Association's recommended limit of both sodium and saturated fat for an entire day.

Worst: Double Beef 'n Cheddar

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 630

Fat : 32g (Saturated fat: 11g)

Sodium : 2,100mg

Carbs : 48g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 39g

Another weighty beef option: is the Double Beef 'N Cheddar. Though it's not as heavy as the Half Pound Beef' N Cheddar, this sandwich still packs 630 calories, 11 grams of saturated fat, and an eye-popping 2,100 milligrams of sodium.

Market Fresh

Best: Roast Beef Gyro

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 540

Fat : 29g (Saturated fat: 7g)

Sodium : 1,300mg

Carbs : 48g (Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 24g

One way to make a healthier choice at Arby's: swap the usual shaved roast beef for gyro meat. The Roast Beef Gyro is served in a pita, rather than a regular bun, which cuts calories. It even adds antioxidants and fiber with fresh tomatoes, red onion, and lettuce.

Best: Reuben

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 680

Fat : 31g (Saturated fat: 8g)

Sodium : 2,420mg

Carbs : 62g (Fiber: 4g, Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 37g

Fun fact: the Reuben has been around since the mid-1920s when it was dreamed up by an Omaha grocer named Reuben Kulakofsky. Nowadays, this iconic menu choice makes a better option at Arby's for its lower calorie count than other sandwiches. Plus, its sauerkraut topping is a healthy fermented food that's been associated with better diversity in the gut microbiome.

Worst: Crispy Chicken Club Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap) :

Calories : 880

Fat : 49g (Saturated fat: 14g)

Sodium : 1,870mg

Carbs : 64g (Fiber: 5g, Sugar: 12g)

Protein : 48g

You might think that a chicken wrap is a better call than Arby's red meat sandwiches—but unfortunately, that's not the case. Made with crispy battered chicken, bacon, and cheese, the Crispy Chicken Club Wrap racks up major calories, fat, and sodium. Its one redeeming quality: it does contain real veggies like red onion, lettuce, and bell peppers.

Worst: Turkey, Ranch, & Bacon Sandwich

Nutrition (Per sandwich):

Calories: 810

Fat: 35g (Saturated fat: 10g)

Sodium: 2,520mg

Carbs: 79g (Fiber: 5g, Sugar: 15g)

Protein: 46g

Typically, you can't go wrong with turkey as a lean protein. But when you add salty bacon, cheddar, and a Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch sauce, things veer into less healthy territory. This sandwich has some of the highest sodium on the Arby's menu, not to mention 810 calories.

Crispy Juicy Chicken

Best: 3-piece Chicken Tenders

Nutrition (Per 3-piece serving) :

Calories : 370

Fat : 18g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 1,190mg

Carbs : 28g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 23g

Perfectly petite for portion control, the Three-Piece Chicken Tenders come in at a moderate 370 calories, while supplying plenty of protein. Dip them in Arby's tangy barbecue sauce for a mere additional 45 calories.

Worst: Chicken Bacon & Swiss

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 610

Fat : 30g (Saturated fat: 9g)

Sodium : 1,580mg

Carbs : 51g (Fiber: 4g, Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 35g

On Arby's chicken menu, the Chicken Bacon & Swiss gets the dubious award of worst choice for health. There's a silver lining, though: this sandwich still has less sodium and fewer calories than many of the beef options.

Sliders

Best: Roast Beef Slider

Nutrition (Per slider) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 7g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 490mg

Carbs : 16g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 10g

A slider can be just the thing for smaller appetites. If you're not super hungry, grab the regular roast beef version. It's got just 170 calories, 7 grams of fat, and 3 grams of saturated fat.

Worst: Buffalo Chicken Slider

Nutrition (Per slider) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 12g (Saturated fat: 2g)

Sodium : 910mg

Carbs : 26g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 10g

Buffalo sauce is notorious for its high levels of sodium—so it's no shocker that the Buffalo Chicken Slider packs 910 milligrams into a bite-sized package. The battered, fried chicken in this little sammie doesn't help the sodium content, either. Consistently eating a high-sodium diet could lead to health problems like high blood pressure and increased risk of heart attack and stroke. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sides & Snacks

Best: 4-pc Premium Nuggets

Nutrition (Per 4-piece serving) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 10g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 600mg

Carbs : 12g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 17g

When making up your mind at the drive-thru speaker, tell 'em you want the Four-Piece Chicken Nuggets. Their 17 grams of protein will help keep you full between meals, and their 210 calorie count won't put a major dent in your daily intake.

Worst: 6-pc Mozzarella Sticks

Nutrition (Per 6-piece serving) :

Calories : 650

Fat : 35g (Saturated fat: 14g)

Sodium : 2,110mg

Carbs : 56g (Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 29g

Nobody ever said Mozzarella Sticks were a health food. Besides offering some calcium and protein, this fried cheese side doesn't have much going for it. Take a pass—your arteries will thank you.

Desserts & Shakes

Best: Cherry Turnover

Nutrition (Per turnover) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 13g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 200mg

Carbs : 65g (Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 40g)

Protein : 4g

Arby's Cherry Turnover is the best of the bunch on the dessert menu. Though it's relatively high in calories and saturated fat, it's still lower in these categories than any other dessert option. Then again, after a hefty meal of roast beef, you might not have an appetite for dessert anyway.

Worst: Large Chocolate Shake

Nutrition (Per shake) :

Calories : 700

Fat : 21g (Saturated fat: 14g)

Sodium : 420mg

Carbs : 113g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 99g)

Protein : 16g

What's got 99 grams of sugar and a whopping 700 calories? The large Chocolate Shake at Arby's. If you're hankering for a cold and creamy treat, consider the regular size instead. You'll shave off 160 calories and 4 grams of fat.