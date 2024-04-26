Bob Evans Just Rolled Out an Exciting New Spring Menu

From Starbucks to Cracker Barrel, many chains have been introducing new menu items to celebrate the arrival of spring. Bob Evans is now joining in on the fun with seasonal offerings of its own.

Yesterday, the restaurant chain announced the expansion of its spring menu. The new offerings include a new salad lineup, along with what Bob Evans describes as "elevated Farmhouse classics." The updated menu features a combination of "innovative twists and ingredients from American farmers," according to a press release shared by the company.

The new selection of "Farm Fresh Salads for Warmer Days" includes three options. There's the Steakhouse Salad (610 calories), which consists of fresh greens, USDA Choice beef steak tips, tomatoes, mushrooms, blue cheese, and a ranch dressing drizzle. It's also topped with crispy fried onions and green onions.

For the chicken fans, there are two grilled chicken-topped salads. There's the Grilled Chicken Chopped Salad (330-1,980 calories), which features fresh greens, grilled chicken, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers.

Then, there's the Summer Berry Salad (320-1,920 calories), which pairs fresh greens with grilled chicken, strawberries, blueberries, pecans, and feta cheese. All three salads are served with a light balsamic vinaigrette and a choice of freshly baked bread.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Also new to the chain are the "Farmhouse Twists on the Classics," which are made with new high-quality ingredients and recipes, according to the company. The first option is the Fresh Start Omelet (680 calories), which is made with chicken sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, caramelized onions, feta and provolone cheeses, and arugula. This dish is served with a choice of hash browns, home fries, or fresh-cut fruit, along with a choice of bread.

The second "elevated classic" is the new Legendary Turkey Sandwich (730-1,520 calories). This layers slow-roasted turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on toasted multigrain bread. The sandwich is served with french fries and deli pickles.

"This spring, we're proud to welcome an array of new dishes to our tables with a common thread between them—the freshest ingredients from American farmers," Mickey Mills, CEO for Bob Evans Restaurants, said in a press release. "We invite everyone to grab a seat in our Farmhouse Kitchen to experience these combinations of farm fresh ingredients and thoughtfully crafted recipes.

These aren't the only new menu items dropping at Bob Evans. Today, the restaurant chain announced the release of several other new dishes. These include the Red, White & Blueberry Farmer's Choice, Red, White & Blueberry Hotcakes, Chicken Salad Plate, Red, White & Blueberry French Toast, and Strawberry Supreme Pie.