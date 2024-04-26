Popeyes Just Launched 2 New Buffalo Chicken Items—But There's a Catch

New menu launches at Popeyes have been somewhat rare since the start of 2024. But in great news for fans looking to branch out on their Popeyes order, the chicken chain just decided to freshen up its menu with not just one, but two exciting new options.

Earlier this month, Popeyes debuted a new Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap (610 calories) and Loaded Buffalo Poutine (980 calories). The catch with this exciting launch is that the new buffalo items are only available at participating Popeyes restaurants in Canada. So unless any Americans have a trip to the Great White North planned soon, Popeyes fans in the United States will have to crave the fresh options from afar. And while we're not holding our breath for poutine, we can at least hope the new wrap eventually makes its debut Stateside.

The wrap features chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, and tomato inside a soft tortilla. It's a new flavor variation on the Crispy Chicken Wrap that Popeyes debuted in Canada last July. Meanwhile, the new Loaded Buffalo Poutine features a bed of Popeyes' Cajun Fries topped with fresh cheese curds, gravy, and crispy nuggets covered in "bold buffalo flavor," according to a press release.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Canadians are not shy about flavor, and so we're thrilled to offer them a new way to spice things up at lunch and dinner with the big, bold taste of buffalo," Rob Manuel, general manager for Popeyes Canada, said in a statement. "While we of course can't wait for guests to taste test this new take on our popular Crispy Chicken Wrap, I'm most excited about the Loaded Buffalo Poutine. It's the perfect addition to this Canadian-exclusive launch."

While Popeyes' American fanbase won't have access to the new buffalo options, a small number of new and returning items have hit U.S. menus this year. Earlier this month, the chain began testing a new Signature Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich at select locations, including some restaurants in the Nashville, Tenn., area. The sandwich features a battered and fried chicken breast fillet topped with barrel-cured pickle slices and a new signature hot sauce.

Popeyes also introduced new limited-edition Honey Lemon Pepper chicken wings (1,304.6 calories per six-piece order) in mid-March. The wings are marinated, hand-battered, and flavored with tangy lemon, black pepper, and a touch of honey sweetness. They joined the five other wing flavors currently available at Popeyes: Honey BBQ (880 calories), Roasted Garlic Parmesan (1,040 calories), Signature Hot (1,190 calories), Ghost Pepper (680 calories), and Sweet' N Spicy (910 calories).

Additionally, Popeyes' seasonal Flounder Fish Sandwich (681 calories) and Spicy Flounder Fish Sandwich (730 calories) are still available to order right now after returning to menus ahead of Lent in February.

Nutrition information has been included where available.