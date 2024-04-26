Taco Bell Is Testing Crispy Nuggets & Shakes at Select Restaurants

Two weeks after announcing that it is testing a new Agua Refrescas line, Taco Bell is giving customers more new items to try. The fast-food chain is bringing back its Crispy Chicken Nuggets and Churro Chillers—but this time, they're being offered at different locations.

The Crispy Chicken Nuggets are available in Houston, Texas, while the Churro Chillers are being offered in Dallas and Chicago. If you don't live in those cities, you may still get the chance to try the new menu items; Taco Bell often tests new products on a limited basis to gauge whether to roll them out more widely.

The Crispy Chicken Nuggets are made with all-white meat chicken, marinated in a mild jalapeño buttermilk, and breaded in a coating that features crunchy tortilla bits. These nuggets can be paired with two sauces: Taco Bell's signature Bell Sauce (210 calories), which is a savory and tangy sauce that presents "subtle notes of chili peppers," or Jalapeño Honey Mustard Sauce (200 calories), which combines sweet honey, spicy jalapeño, and tangy mustard.

The nuggets come in two sizes. The five-piece order (340 calories) comes with a choice of one sauce and is available for $3.49 to $3.99. The 10-piece order (680 calories) comes with a choice of two sauces and is priced at $6.49 to $6.99. As with any other fast-food item, prices can vary by location.

Taco Bell first introduced its Crispy Chicken Nuggets as a test last October. The chain sold these at select locations in Minneapolis.

In Dallas and Chicago, Taco Bell fans can try the chain's Churro Chillers (480 calories), which are available in four flavors: Sweet Vanilla, Mexican Chocolate, Dulce de Leche Coffee, and Wild Strawberry. These blended drinks, which are priced at $4.19, have crunchy churro crumbles on the bottom and top of the beverage.

Taco Bell first tested its Churro Chillers, along with Coffee Chillers, at select restaurants in Southern California last December. According to Taco Bell, these were the chain's "first-ever frozen coffee and shakes."

It remains to be seen whether the chain will eventually bring these new items to menus nationwide, but in the meantime, there are still other new Taco Bell offerings you can enjoy. Earlier this week, the chain unveiled its $5 Discovery Box, which will be available every Tuesday through June 4. This meal bundle includes the chain's Crunchy Taco (170 calories), Doritos Locos Taco (170 calories), the new Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco (340 calories), and a medium fountain drink.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Additionally, on April 25, the chain rolled out its new Nacho Fries (510 calories), which were launched in partnership with hot sauce company, Secret Aardvark. Called the "Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries," this menu item features seasoned fries topped with slow-roasted chicken, a three-cheese blend, reduced-fat sour cream, nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and a new Serrabanero Ranch sauce.