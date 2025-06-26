6 Arby’s Orders Fans Say Are Way Better Than You’d Expect

What are the best things to order at Arby’s? Whether you are new to Arby’s or are bored with your regular order, there are lots of not-so-obvious items that are total crowd pleasers, as well as a few classics that regulars swear by. We sourced the general public (AKA the Redditsphere) to find out what the best items are at the roast beef-centric restaurant, and you might be surprised by the response. Here are 6 Arby’s picks that fans say are totally slept on.

Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar Sandwich

You don’t want to miss out on an Arby’s classic, the Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar sandwich. The fast food chain recently revamped it. “We took our famous roast beef, topped it with Cheddar cheese sauce and zesty Red Ranch and served it on a toasted onion roll. And then we said ‘I told you so,'” they write on the menu. “Beef and cheddar with curly fries!” writes one about their go-to order. And don’t forget the condiments. “Arby’s sauce is essential on the beef n cheddar,” another adds.

Classic French Dip & Swiss

The Classic French Dip & Swiss, described by the brand as “Roast beef. Swiss. Sub roll. French au jus sauce. It’s half the countries in the world on one sandwich,” is another must-order. And don’t forget the legendary fries. “French Dip and curly fries,” suggests another. “This is the way,” agrees a second. “French dip, mozzarella sticks with bronco berry sauce,” a third suggests.

7 Arby’s Sandwiches Ranked Worst to Best

Arby’s Greek Gyro

You might not think to head to Arby’s for Greek food, but according to customers, the Arby’s Greek gyro is not to be missed. “Greek gyro with extra tziki sauce,” one suggests. What exactly does the sandwich consist of? “You just need to like flame-seared, knife carved gyro meat, with crispy vegetables, creamy tzatziki sauce, and warm pita bread,” the restaurant says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chicken Nuggets

Another not-so-obvious item to order at Arby’s? Chicken nuggets, which you can add on to your regular order. “Whatever else you get, make sure to get a 4 piece chicken nugget with ranch. Those nuggets are so much better than you could believe,” one person states.

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Fun fact: Arby’s has delicious chicken sandwiches. “My friends who don’t care for Arby’s do like the buffalo chicken sandwich and fries,” says one person. “A crispy, juicy chicken breast dipped in spicy Buffalo sauce with shredded lettuce and Parmesan peppercorn ranch sauce on a toasted buttery brioche bun,” is what you get with the order.

Jamocha Shake

“The jamocha shake is also the best thing they have,” another says. “The flavors of chocolate and coffee were made to go together. And humans were made to drink milkshakes. We took these two undeniable truths and created our famous Jamocha Shake. It’s a frosty, chocolate-y, coffee-y treat,” Arby’s writes about the delicious coffee milkshake.