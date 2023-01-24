Arby's has just released a new sandwich that seems to check all the boxes for meat lovers. An abundance of real steak? Check! Soft garlicky roll? Check! Cheese? Check! And best of all, the price is totally affordable considering all that good stuff. Everyone, meet the new Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich.

This large sandwich is layered with thinly sliced garlic-and-herb seasoned ribeye steak, crispy onions, and Swiss cheese and slathered with garlic aioli on a toasted garlic roll. It has just been added to nationwide menus for a limited time. For around $7, depending on location, a hungry diner can get a ton of quality meat on this beefy sandwich—at least that seems to be the promise.

"In launching our new Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich, Arby's is leaning into our expertise in quality meats and excited to offer our fans this new cut of tender ribeye steak in a sandwich," said Rita Patel, chief marketing officer at Arby's.

In fact, Arby's bet on a lot of beef-packed sandwiches last year, including a Diablo Dare Brisket sandwich and its first burger. When it first debuted in May 2022, the burger made headlines with its unexpected blend of Kobe beef and regular beef. Despite conflicting reviews, Arby's president Jim Tayor called it "the most successful LTO (limited-time offer) that we've ever done," when it was brought back for a curtain call in November.

This time, Arby's choice of ribeye seems to be another head-turner, as steak aficionados know, many chefs call the ribeye the tastiest cut of beef to grab at a steakhouse or throw on the grill. It's also the most popular cut of steak in the U.S., according to the 2022–23 Consumer Steak Report conducted by one of America's top-leading independent meat suppliers for steakhouses. Some 60% of respondents called ribeye their favorite cut. Due to the extra fat inside this cut of meat, this sandwich clocks in at 630 calories, so it's best to enjoy it in moderation, and skip the meal which is 1,400 calories.