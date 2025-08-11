Is Doing Planks Every Day Enough to Get Abs?

Planks provide a stellar workout, as they fire up several muscle groups—especially the core. A strong core is essential for performing daily tasks, crushing your workout sessions, and leading an all-around healthy, independent life. But is performing planks every day enough to build six-pack abs? We spoke with fitness pros who share everything you need to know about this classic strength-building isometric exercise.

Is Performing Planks Daily Enough To Build Visible Abs?

“Planks are a solid starting point. They help build baseline core awareness, stability, and the ability to brace—all essential for moving well and safely. They also engage the deeper stabilizers that often get overlooked,” explains Luke Jones, a certified personal trainer at HERO Movement.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Planks offer an excellent foundational workout to boost core strength and stability. This move is particularly beneficial for beginners kicking off their strength-training regimen, says BowFlex fitness advisor Amy Kiser Schemper, MS, CPT.

That said, there’s much more involved in the “big picture.” Your core wasn’t simply made to stay rigid; it rotates, flexes, and extends as well.

“Movements that challenge those patterns are just as important for developing balanced strength and musculature,” Jones says. “And when it comes to the quest for visible abdominals, nutrition, stress, sleep, and genetics all play a role.”

According to Schemper, in order to sculpt and tone visible ab muscles, integrating more dynamic programming into your regimen is essential.

“When it comes to having visible abs, the most significant factor is body fat percentage, primarily how much body fat an individual holds around their midsection,” Schemper says. “This is a function of genetics, as well as overall muscle mass in the body, resulting from full-body strength training.”

Other exercises to consider adding to your routine to beef up your ab strength include rollouts or hanging leg raises. According to Jones, these moves establish more “peak activation,” particularly in the lower abdominal region.

“Planks are great for global stability and control, but mixing in dynamic movements gives a more well-rounded training effect,” Jones confirms.

5 Strength Tests Every Woman Over 45 Should Be Able to Ace

How Long To Hold Your Planks To Make a Difference

While there’s no specific number, holding a plank for 10 seconds while maintaining full-body tension is more effective than holding one for two minutes using improper form.

“Play around with different styles: shorter, sharper holds where you actively brace and tense everything, or longer holds to build endurance,” Jones suggests. “You can also try layering in volume—a few sets of 20–30 seconds, rather than one long attempt. Kneeling planks, elevated planks, or even hard exhales while bracing can all be useful variations. It’s less about chasing time, and more about using the time well.”

If You Can Do These 4 Bodyweight Exercises After 50, You’re Stronger Than 90% of Your Peers

Plank Variations That Are Effective for Building Ab Strength

The traditional plank is great, but there are many variations that can take your ab workouts to the next level.

“Side planks are brilliant for tying the body together — especially the connection between hips and shoulders. Reverse planks are great too, especially for opening the chest and engaging the glutes and posterior chain,” Jones tells us.

You can also include drags, shoulder taps, or reaches, which will challenge your control and spice up your movement.

“These variations help build a more well-rounded core, and lay the groundwork for more dynamic movements like crawling, handbalancing, or carrying weight,” Jones says.

5 Body-Sculpting Moves To Build a Lean Waistline