If You Can Hold a Plank This Long After 40, You’ll Get a Flat Stomach Fast

This 90-second plank test reveals if your core is strong enough to burn belly fat after 40.
Published on July 24, 2025 | 12:45 PM

After 40, it gets harder to keep your core tight and your waist lean, but not impossible. You don’t need hours of crunches or a complicated routine. What you need is a challenge that hits every deep core muscle at once. And nothing beats the raw, full-body tension of a perfectly held plank.

The plank isn’t just an ab move, it’s a total-body test. Planks build strength through your shoulders, glutes, and legs while keeping your spine stable and supported. The longer you hold it with control, the more your body learns to brace under load. That’s the kind of tension that pulls in your midsection and trims inches where it counts.

If you can work up to a solid 90-second hold, your abs tighten, your posture improves, and your belly fat starts to shrink, fast. This isn’t a fitness myth. It’s how smart training builds results after 40. One move, no equipment, and a timeline you can actually stick to.

The Challenge: The 90-Second Plank Hold

This single position demands total control. It activates your entire core, transverse abdominis, obliques, rectus abdominis, and recruits your glutes, quads, and shoulders to stay locked in. Holding for 90 seconds means your body stays braced, stable, and efficient without collapsing into compensation. It’s a direct path to better posture, stronger abs, and visible definition.

A perfect plank doesn’t sag or shake. It stays tight, flat, and locked in from head to heels. The longer you hold it, the more your muscles fire and your body burns. That burn creates the strength and endurance your core needs to flatten out and stay tight all day.

How to do it:

  • Get into a forearm plank with your elbows under your shoulders.
  • Keep your legs straight, glutes squeezed, and core pulled in tight.
  • Your back should stay flat, not arched or sagging.
  • Breathe slowly and controlled. Hold for up to 90 seconds without breaking form.

What Your Time Says About Your Core

90 seconds or more:
You’ve got elite core endurance. Your deep stabilizers hold strong, your posture stays upright, and you’re primed to burn fat efficiently. This level of control creates a tight, braced core that resists fatigue and looks lean in everyday life.

60–89 seconds:
You’re right on track. Your foundation holds well, but your core needs more endurance under tension. Stick with smart progression and build your hold time a few seconds at a time.

30–59 seconds:
You’ve built some strength, but your core fatigues early. Focus on staying tight and maintaining form. Shorter, more frequent holds will build your time fast.

Under 30 seconds:
This isn’t failure, it’s your starting point. Work smarter, not longer. Build consistency and target the weak points (often the hips or shoulders) to hold longer with less strain.

Why This Transforms Your Waistline

Planks don’t just build core strength, they create real, sustained tension across your midsection. That tension trains your muscles to stay “on” throughout the day. The more you build that tightness, the more your waist starts to shrink, not because of crunches, but because of stability and control.

Strong planks also boost metabolism. They demand energy from multiple muscle groups at once, increasing calorie burn without joint stress. And because they reinforce posture and alignment, you walk taller, move better, and carry less strain through your back and hips.

Add 90-second planks to your routine 3–4 times per week. Combine that with smart nutrition, quality sleep, and consistent movement, and you’ll see the waistline respond. Flat, strong, and functional, the kind of abs that hold up in real life, not just in the mirror.

How to Build Toward a 90-Second Hold

Start with shorter holds and strict form. Even 3 sets of 20–30 seconds with clean alignment builds strength fast. Don’t let your back arch or your shoulders collapse, quality matters more than time.

Add accessory work: dead bugs, side planks, and bird dogs reinforce the same stability and help eliminate weak spots. Glute bridges and hollow holds also fire the deep core muscles that support a longer plank.

Track your time weekly. Add 5–10 seconds each session until you hit the 90-second goal. Stay consistent, stay engaged, and remember, after 40, it’s not about doing more. It’s about doing it right. And this is the move that gets you there.

Tyler Read, BSc, CPT
Tyler Read is a personal trainer and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years. Read more about Tyler
