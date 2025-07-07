 Skip to content

5 Body-Sculpting Moves To Build a Lean Waistline

Strengthen your core and define your waistline with these functional moves.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on July 7, 2025 | 7:00 AM

Building a lean, mean waistline involves a solid workout plan. We spoke with Chrystiana Lynn, certified nutritionist at Eden, natural bodybuilding competitor, and licensed nurse, to learn the right routine, because she believes in helping people “cut through the noise” and choose smart, sustainable choices when it comes to achieving workout goals. For shaping your waistline, Chrystiana recommends five body-sculpting moves for great results.

“As both a nutritionist and natural bodybuilding competitor, I love movements that build core strength and enhance functional fitness,” Chrystiana says. “If you want to transform your waistline, train like your whole body matters, because it does. But also? You have to eat like it matters too.”

Here are the five go-to exercises Chrystiana recommends for forming a lean, sculpted waistline. She recommends training two to three times per week in order to see results.

Plank With Shoulder Taps

Full length view of young sportsman doing shoulder tap in push or press ups exercise, standing in plank position. Athlete with smartwatch training outdoors, warm up body, working out on yoga mat
Shutterstock

The plank with shoulder taps will help build a stable core and train your anti-rotation, which is essential when it comes to developing a lean, strong waistline.

  1. Begin in a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and body straight.
  2. Bend your elbows and lower your chest to the ground.
  3. As you rise up, lift your right hand and tap your left shoulder.
  4. Place your hand on the floor.
  5. Tap your left hand to your right shoulder.

5 Bodyweight Exercises That Shrink Belly Fat Faster Than Crunches

Bicycle Crunches

bicycle crunches, concept of targeted workouts for a tighter core
Shutterstock

Bicycle crunches should be performed controlled and at a slow pace. This crunch variation targets the rectus abdominis and obliques by rotational movement.

  1. Lie flat on your back, gently supporting your head with your hands.
  2. Lift your legs with bent knees.
  3. Raise your shoulders off the floor.
  4. Bring your left knee in toward your right elbow, extending your right leg.
  5. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.

7 Simple Daily Exercises to Shrink Stubborn Belly Fat

Dead Bugs

A young man doing a set of dead bug exercises lying on a mat. Leg and arm raised alternately. Abdominal and core workout at the gym.
Shutterstock

Dead bugs will improve coordination and posture, while strengthening your deep core muscles.

  1. Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and knees in a tabletop position.
  2. Press your back into the floor and engage your core as you lower one arm and the opposite leg.
  3. Repeat on the other side.

7 Ways To Start Losing Belly Fat in 10 Days

Russian Twists

woman doing russian twists with medicine ball, concept of exercises for a slimmer core in 30 days
Shutterstock

Russian twists work your obliques while helping you develop rotational power in a safe way.

  1. Sit on the ground with bent knees and flat feet.
  2. Lean back just a bit so your torso and thighs create a “V” shape.
  3. Hold a dumbbell or medicine ball in front of your chest.
  4. Twist your torso to the left and right, bringing the weight beside your hip.

Alternative: Pallof Press (Anti-Rotation Core Exercise)

Woman doing core seatted ab twist with resistance band exercise. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background
Shutterstock

The Pallof press is an excellent way to train your core stabilizers and obliques by resisting rotation. If you have spinal issues, this is a safer option to consider.

  1. Anchor a resistance band at chest level.
  2. Assume a perpendicular position to the band with your feet planted shoulder-width apart.
  3. Hold the band in both hands and step away from the anchor point until there’s tension.
  4. Pull the band toward your chest, making sure your elbows are bent.
  5. Activate your core and press the band ahead of you until your arms are extended.
  6. Hold the position for 2 to 3 seconds.
  7. Use control to return to the start position.
  8. Repeat 10–12 reps per side.

These 4 Lower-Body Moves Burn Belly Fat Without Touching Your Core

Weighted Carries (Farmer or Suitcase Style)

Muscular athlete walking and carrying two kettlebells in a parking lot
Shutterstock

Weighted carries are a stellar choice to build deep core strength via anti-lateral flexion. “Think: stronger posture, tighter waist,” Chrystiana suggests.

  1. Hold a weight—dumbbell or kettlebell—in each hand.
  2. Stand tall with your arms at your sides and your core activated.
  3. Walk forward for a set distance or time.
  4. Begin with 30 to 60 seconds per set.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
More in Mind + Body
  • Athletic woman exercising with kettle bell while being in squat position. Muscular woman doing cross fit workout at gym. 4 Simple Moves That Melt Belly Fat Fast for People Over 50. Cover

    4 Simple Moves To Burn Belly Fat Fast After 50

  • A female athlete is doing knee to elbow crunches on a gym floor. 5 Body-Sculpting Moves To Build a Lean Waistline. Cover

    5 Moves To Sculpt a Lean Waistline

  • Young muscular woman doing core exercise on fitness mat in the gym. Fit female doing press-ups during the training in the health club. If You Can Do This Combo Without Rest, Your Core Is Decades Younger. Cover

    Can You Complete This Core Combo Without Rest?

  • Full body slim female with dumbbells walking on poolside towards camera during outdoor workout on sunny day on tropical resort. 3 Walking Upgrades That Torch Fat and Build Muscle After 40. Cover

    3 Walking Upgrades That Burn Fat & Build Muscle

  • Sporty woman doing mountain climber exercise - run in plank to burn fat. Sunset beach, blue sky background. Healthy lifestyle at tropical island yoga retreat, outdoor activity, family summer vacation. 5 Belly-Blasting Moves That Outperform a 30-Minute Run After 40. Cover

    5 Exercises That Burn More Belly Fat Than Running

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.