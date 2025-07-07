5 Body-Sculpting Moves To Build a Lean Waistline

Building a lean, mean waistline involves a solid workout plan. We spoke with Chrystiana Lynn, certified nutritionist at Eden, natural bodybuilding competitor, and licensed nurse, to learn the right routine, because she believes in helping people “cut through the noise” and choose smart, sustainable choices when it comes to achieving workout goals. For shaping your waistline, Chrystiana recommends five body-sculpting moves for great results.

“As both a nutritionist and natural bodybuilding competitor, I love movements that build core strength and enhance functional fitness,” Chrystiana says. “If you want to transform your waistline, train like your whole body matters, because it does. But also? You have to eat like it matters too.”

Here are the five go-to exercises Chrystiana recommends for forming a lean, sculpted waistline. She recommends training two to three times per week in order to see results.

Plank With Shoulder Taps

The plank with shoulder taps will help build a stable core and train your anti-rotation, which is essential when it comes to developing a lean, strong waistline.

Begin in a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest to the ground. As you rise up, lift your right hand and tap your left shoulder. Place your hand on the floor. Tap your left hand to your right shoulder.

Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches should be performed controlled and at a slow pace. This crunch variation targets the rectus abdominis and obliques by rotational movement.

Lie flat on your back, gently supporting your head with your hands. Lift your legs with bent knees. Raise your shoulders off the floor. Bring your left knee in toward your right elbow, extending your right leg. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.

Dead Bugs

Dead bugs will improve coordination and posture, while strengthening your deep core muscles.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and knees in a tabletop position. Press your back into the floor and engage your core as you lower one arm and the opposite leg. Repeat on the other side.

Russian Twists

Russian twists work your obliques while helping you develop rotational power in a safe way.

Sit on the ground with bent knees and flat feet. Lean back just a bit so your torso and thighs create a “V” shape. Hold a dumbbell or medicine ball in front of your chest. Twist your torso to the left and right, bringing the weight beside your hip.

Alternative: Pallof Press (Anti-Rotation Core Exercise)

The Pallof press is an excellent way to train your core stabilizers and obliques by resisting rotation. If you have spinal issues, this is a safer option to consider.

Anchor a resistance band at chest level. Assume a perpendicular position to the band with your feet planted shoulder-width apart. Hold the band in both hands and step away from the anchor point until there’s tension. Pull the band toward your chest, making sure your elbows are bent. Activate your core and press the band ahead of you until your arms are extended. Hold the position for 2 to 3 seconds. Use control to return to the start position. Repeat 10–12 reps per side.

Weighted Carries (Farmer or Suitcase Style)

Weighted carries are a stellar choice to build deep core strength via anti-lateral flexion. “Think: stronger posture, tighter waist,” Chrystiana suggests.