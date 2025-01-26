 Skip to content

6 Italian Chains That Actually Serve Authentic Pasta Dishes

These restaurants bring a taste of Italy with house-made pasta and classic recipes.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on January 26, 2025 | 7:30 AM

In general, chain restaurants aren't exactly known for serving authentic cuisine. When diners sit down for dinner in their local outpost of a national brand, they are generally treated to Americanized versions of what you would find in the country of origin. Take your favorite Italian chain, for example. Likely, you won't find fresh, house-made pasta, Burrata cheese curdled by hand, or imported olive oils and cheese – or even an Italian chef. Instead, most chains serve mass-produced sauces shipped to the local restaurant and kept fresh with preservatives, boxed pasta, and ingredients that have never touched foreign soil. Suppose you are in the market for an authentic Italian experience. In that case, a few chains serve up the real deal – or at least close to it – ensuring that traditional dishes like carbonara, bolognese, cacio e pepe, and even marinara meet the standards of native Italians. Here are six Italian chains that serve authentic pasta dishes.

Eataly

Eataly
eatalyla/Instagram

The first Eataly, which literally translates to "eating Italian," opened in 2007 in Torino with the goal of serving up the history and food culture of the country. Currently there are over 40 locations in Italy and around the world, including multiple outposts in New York and other big cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. While Eataly isn't a single restaurant but a marketplace and collection of small eateries, each serve up house-made pasta, desserts, dishes, and other authentic Italian delicacies.

Il Fornaio

il fornaio mafaldene pasta
Il Fornaio

Il Fornaio is so authentic that the California-based chain was founded in 1972 as a baking school in Barlassina (Lombardia), Italy, according to the brand's website. In 1996, they opened their first restaurant in Las Vegas and have expanded in the decades since, serving classic and authentic dishes out of 18 kitchens in California and Las Vegas. All locations are supervised by Sicilian native Executive Chef Roberto Gerbino and serve "multi-generational family recipes," preparing dishes "that Italians have mastered over centuries of making great cuisine." Remember that authenticity will cost you! Just a cup of traditional Minestrone Di Verdure in the Beverly Hills outpost retails for $12.

I'm a Dietitian—Here's What I Order at an Italian Restaurant

Maggiano's Little Italy

Maggiano's spaghetti with meat sauce and a meatball
Maggiano's Little Italy/Facebook

While not quite as authentic as Il Fornaio, Maggiano's Little Italy strives to provide customers with an Italian family-style dining experience with a slight American twist. Starting in Chicago in 1991, the brand serves Italian-American dishes, including in-house-made pasta and sauces using traditional techniques, out of 52 locations nationwide. One unique feature? They offer a family-style menu, serving authentic 5-course feast with wine pairings for that big, Italian family experience.

Carmine's

Penne alla vodka at Carmine's
Carmine's Italian Restaurant – Times Square/Facebook

Carmine's is another family-style Italian eaterie that was started in New York City by restaurateur Artie Cutler. He wanted to provide his guests "wow-factor" sized portions, making any meal feel like an Italian American wedding feast. Popular authentic dishes include linguine alle vongole and penne alla vodka, which are made with high-quality ingredients and trademark sauces so popular you can buy them bottled.

7 Foods You Won't Find In Authentic Italian Restaurants, According to Chefs

North Italia

north italia spaghetti and meatballs
North Italia / Facebook

North Italia brings the upscale Italian dining experience to a shopping center near you. The modern-style restaurant makes pasta and sauces from scratch, offering updates like gluten-free or veggie noodle options. Their house specialty? Bolognese, made with a traditional meat sauce, pappardelle, grana padano, wild oregano, and evoo.

Il Mulino New York

Il Mulino New York
Il Mulino New York

Il Mulino New York has been crafting "one-of-a-kind" cuisine filled with delicious flavors, creating an "outstanding Italian classic" restaurant where "every dish is a masterpiece" according to Zagat, who ranked the New York outpost as Manhattan's No. 1 Italian restaurant. Corporate chef Michele Mazza oversees all locations, from the Miami outpost at Acqualina Resort and Residences On The Beach in Miami, which opened in 2006, to the Uptown New York City location near Central Park. Again, expect top open up your wallet. Pasta dishes (all made from scratch, of course) start at $34.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
//
More in Restaurants
  • McDonald’s × Pokémon Happy Meals Collaboration

    McDonald's Pokémon Happy Meal Has Fans Rabid

  • cannelloni pasta

    6 Italian Chains That Actually Serve Authentic Pasta Dishes

  • Orlando, Florida, USA - July 29, 2016: Entrance of Walt Disney World near Orlando

    Disney World is Closing a Popular Restaurant

  • Grants Pass, OR, USA - Apr,3 2023: In-N-Out Burger sign is seen at its restaurant in Grants Pass, Oregon. In-N-Out Burger is an American regional fast food chain based in Irvine, California.

    In-N-Out Workers Reveal Annoying Customer Orders

  • KFC restaurant exterior on striped orange-yellow background

    KFC Is Launching a Spicy New Spin-Off Chain

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.