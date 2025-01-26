6 Italian Chains That Actually Serve Authentic Pasta Dishes

In general, chain restaurants aren't exactly known for serving authentic cuisine. When diners sit down for dinner in their local outpost of a national brand, they are generally treated to Americanized versions of what you would find in the country of origin. Take your favorite Italian chain, for example. Likely, you won't find fresh, house-made pasta, Burrata cheese curdled by hand, or imported olive oils and cheese – or even an Italian chef. Instead, most chains serve mass-produced sauces shipped to the local restaurant and kept fresh with preservatives, boxed pasta, and ingredients that have never touched foreign soil. Suppose you are in the market for an authentic Italian experience. In that case, a few chains serve up the real deal – or at least close to it – ensuring that traditional dishes like carbonara, bolognese, cacio e pepe, and even marinara meet the standards of native Italians. Here are six Italian chains that serve authentic pasta dishes.

Eataly

The first Eataly, which literally translates to "eating Italian," opened in 2007 in Torino with the goal of serving up the history and food culture of the country. Currently there are over 40 locations in Italy and around the world, including multiple outposts in New York and other big cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. While Eataly isn't a single restaurant but a marketplace and collection of small eateries, each serve up house-made pasta, desserts, dishes, and other authentic Italian delicacies.

Il Fornaio

Il Fornaio is so authentic that the California-based chain was founded in 1972 as a baking school in Barlassina (Lombardia), Italy, according to the brand's website. In 1996, they opened their first restaurant in Las Vegas and have expanded in the decades since, serving classic and authentic dishes out of 18 kitchens in California and Las Vegas. All locations are supervised by Sicilian native Executive Chef Roberto Gerbino and serve "multi-generational family recipes," preparing dishes "that Italians have mastered over centuries of making great cuisine." Remember that authenticity will cost you! Just a cup of traditional Minestrone Di Verdure in the Beverly Hills outpost retails for $12.

Maggiano's Little Italy

While not quite as authentic as Il Fornaio, Maggiano's Little Italy strives to provide customers with an Italian family-style dining experience with a slight American twist. Starting in Chicago in 1991, the brand serves Italian-American dishes, including in-house-made pasta and sauces using traditional techniques, out of 52 locations nationwide. One unique feature? They offer a family-style menu, serving authentic 5-course feast with wine pairings for that big, Italian family experience.

Carmine's

Carmine's is another family-style Italian eaterie that was started in New York City by restaurateur Artie Cutler. He wanted to provide his guests "wow-factor" sized portions, making any meal feel like an Italian American wedding feast. Popular authentic dishes include linguine alle vongole and penne alla vodka, which are made with high-quality ingredients and trademark sauces so popular you can buy them bottled.

North Italia

North Italia brings the upscale Italian dining experience to a shopping center near you. The modern-style restaurant makes pasta and sauces from scratch, offering updates like gluten-free or veggie noodle options. Their house specialty? Bolognese, made with a traditional meat sauce, pappardelle, grana padano, wild oregano, and evoo.

Il Mulino New York

Il Mulino New York has been crafting "one-of-a-kind" cuisine filled with delicious flavors, creating an "outstanding Italian classic" restaurant where "every dish is a masterpiece" according to Zagat, who ranked the New York outpost as Manhattan's No. 1 Italian restaurant. Corporate chef Michele Mazza oversees all locations, from the Miami outpost at Acqualina Resort and Residences On The Beach in Miami, which opened in 2006, to the Uptown New York City location near Central Park. Again, expect top open up your wallet. Pasta dishes (all made from scratch, of course) start at $34.