You can find award-winning prime rib at these three national chain restaurants.

You can get prime rib at a number of steakhouses across the United States, including chains like LongHorn, Outback, and Texas Roadhouse. Sure, they will serve you delicious, tender, savory, and thick slices of the meat with all the fixings, including au jus sauce, horseradish, and some type of potato. You can also get prime rib on special occasions at a lot of swanky restaurants, country clubs, and supper clubs. However, if you want to enjoy award-winning prime rib, there are only a few places to go in the country. And here’s an interesting fact: All of them have “prime rib” in their names. If you want to try the best of the best, Eat This, Not That! has you covered. Here are 3 chain restaurants serving award-winning prime rib, from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is one of the most famous prime rib-centric restaurants in the world, with locations in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas, and all over Asia. One location was voted TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best – Fine Dining. “This award is TripAdvisor’s highest honor and features the very best by combing through reviews, ratings and saves from travelers all over the world. We are proud to be the top 1% of restaurants worldwide for this honor. Thank you for your support. We will continue to serve with excellence and bring the grand dining experience to all who walk through our doors,” they wrote in an Instagram post.

House of Prime Rib

House of Prime Rib is another famous restaurant in San Francisco that serves the delicacy. It has received tons of praise over its lifespan, including the coveted James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality in 2026. It has gotten several other awards, including SFGate’s.com Best Steakhouses in the Bay Area and OpenTable’s Top 100 restaurants in the US.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Prime Rib

The Prime Rib is a swanky meat joint in the Northeast with locations in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. It has received lots of awards, including the Silver Plate Award from the National Restaurant Society, Top Five Romantic Restaurants in the US from Food & Wine, and #1 Sreakhouse in Washington, D.C. by Zagat.