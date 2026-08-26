5 Bed Exercises That Restore Thigh Strength Faster Than Squats After 60

Start building a strong, stable lower body with these expert-approved bed exercises.

Bed exercises can be a great option for individuals dealing with limited mobility or stiffness. The many benefits include muscle strengthening, improved circulation, and a solid stretch session for your joints. If you are recovering from an injury or simply want to ease into a fitness routine, bed workouts can serve as a productive step in the right direction.

As you age, one priority should be strengthening your thighs, since these muscles are essential for walking, standing, and staying balanced. They also help you get up and down from a seated position.

We spoke with Meera Watts, Founder and CEO of Siddhi Yoga, who helps individuals build strength without needing a full gym set-up, to help you get started.

“Bed exercises are a gentle way to work the thighs while training control and body awareness, suitable for adults over 60,” she shares. “Bed exercises aren’t lesser versions of gym exercises. They’re often a great starting point for anyone rebuilding strength, recovering from inactivity or just easing back into movement. The goal is to build strength while respecting where your body is right now.”

Here with five bed exercises that can restore thigh strength faster than squats after 60. Together, these moves work the front, back, inner, and outer thigh muscles while training flexibility and control.

Reclined Leg Flex And Extend

“The slow stretch works the quadriceps and takes the knee through a useful range of motion. You don’t even have to get out of your bed,” Watts says.

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the mattress. Brace your core. Lift your right leg off the mattress and bring that knee in toward your chest. Slowly extend your right leg, reaching that heel away from your body. Bring it back in. Repeat with your left leg.

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Supported Bridge on a Pillow

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the mattress. Place a firm pillow beneath your hips/pelvis. Brace your core and press your feet into the mattress. Lift your hips, squeezing your glutes and thighs once you reach the top of the bridge for 3 seconds. Use control to lower.

Active Supta Padangusthasana Variation

Lie flat on your back with both legs extended. Keep your left leg grounded, pressing the back of that leg gently into the mattress. Flex both feet. Brace your core and gradually lift your right leg toward the ceiling, keeping it straight. Hold the position for roughly 15 seconds, making sure both legs are engaged. Slowly lower. Repeat on the other side.

Side-Lying Leg Sweeps

“Side-lying leg sweeps work on the thighs from a different angle, where the Tensor Fascia Latae assists on the outer thigh to control the sweep forward and backward,” Watts explains.

Start by lying on your right side with your legs extended and stacked. Bend your bottom arm to support your head. Alternatively, rest your head on a pillow. Place your top hand on the mattress in front of your chest. Brace your core and lift your top leg slightly off the bottom leg. Gradually sweep your top leg forward with control. Then, sweep the leg back behind you. Continue to move your leg forward and back in a sweeping motion. Repeat on the other side.

Lying Single-Leg Extension