5 Home Exercises That Flatten Lower Belly Faster Than Sit-Ups After 60

Shrink and firm your lower belly with these simple at-home moves.

When it comes to achieving a strong, toned midsection, many fitness enthusiasts turn to traditional ab exercises like sit-ups. While they can be a beneficial addition to a well-rounded routine, they aren’t the quickest route to success.

The first step is to establish a calorie deficit, which means torching more calories than you consume. Next on the list is incorporating the most productive exercises to your workout routine—and we’re here to help with that.

Bruno Pontes, an ACSM and AFAA-certified Personal Trainer at Muscle Booster, shares five home exercises you can do to flatten and define your lower belly faster than sit-ups after 60.

“Sit-ups aren’t inherently bad for you, and when performed correctly, they can be an effective abdominal exercise. The issue is that repeatedly flexing the spine under load or performing a high volume of sit-ups can place repeated stress on the lower back,” Pontes stresses. “This doesn’t mean you need to avoid sit-ups altogether. It simply highlights why variety is important in training routines. Combining abdominal exercises with movements that train the core to resist movement, such as planks, dead bugs, and loaded carries, can give you a more rounded approach to core strength.”

Dead Bug

“The dead bug is a great starting point for functional core training because it teaches you to keep your core stable while moving your arms and legs independently,” Pontes says.

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and knees lifted in a tabletop position. Press your back into the mat and brace your core. Lower one arm and the opposite leg. Return to the start position. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.

Suitcase Deadlift

“The suitcase deadlift is a particularly functional movement because it closely resembles something we do in everyday life, picking up and carrying a heavy object,” Pontes notes.

Start by standing tall and holding a dumbbell, kettlebell, or water jug in one hand. Push your hips back, bend your knees, and lower the weight toward the ground. Press through your feet to rise back up, making sure the weight stays close to your body. Repeat on the other side.

Bear Crawl

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“The bear crawl challenges your core while your body is moving, so it’s a good example of functional strength rather than simply holding a static position,” Pontes explains. “This is a great exercise for developing stability throughout your body as multiple muscle groups work together to keep your body stable. It also helps build your coordination and shoulder strength while challenging you to stay balanced.”

Begin in a quadruped position with your knees under your hips and your hands under your shoulders. Lift your knees a few inches off the ground while keeping your core engaged and your back flat. Move your left hand and right foot forward. Then, move your right hand and left foot forward. Continue to “crawl,” maintaining steady breath and a tight core throughout.

Leg Drops

“Leg drops are great for strengthening lower abs because they specifically target the lower portion of the rectus abdominis. The controlled movement required help improve control and endurance,” Pontes explains.

Begin by lying flat on your back. Lift your legs up to 90 degrees. Slowly lower both legs toward the ground without arching your back. Keep your core engaged as you lift them back up to 90 degrees.

Mountain Climbers

“Combining cardio and core work, mountain climbers engage your lower abs while boosting your overall fitness,” Pontes says.