Baskin-Robbins' Newest Ice Cream Flavor Tastes Like Chicken

We owe many of the most iconic food items of our time to restaurant chains that dared to think outside the box. Look no further than Taco Bell's fan-favorite Doritos Locos Taco and McDonald's eye-popping green Shamrock Shake.

But Baskin-Robbins' newest innovation in ice cream features a flavor so unexpected that the brand is encouraging customers to not "bock it 'til you try it." The chain is launching a brand-new Chick'n & Waffles ice cream as its March Flavor of the Month.

While a classic chicken and waffles dish often features pieces of fried chicken, waffles, and a drizzle of maple syrup, Baskin-Robbins' sweet new take on the food item does not actually contain any chicken.

"No meat? No problem. This unique ice cream has been expertly crafted to mimic the taste of fried chicken, but the best part is, it contains 0% real chicken and is 100% delicious," the company said in a release.

The new product features a buttermilk waffle-flavored ice cream with "crispy chick'n and waffle bites" and a bourbon maple syrup-flavored swirl.

"At Baskin-Robbins, we pride ourselves on bringing innovative flavors to market, which is why when we saw the growing popularity of Chicken & Waffles on menus, we knew we had to create a bold flavor that would change the way our guests enjoy Chick'n & Waffles," said Hannah Suits, the chain's director of brand marketing. "This flavor is a frozen twist on the iconic brunch dish, recreated in a deliciously deconstructed concept that is unique to our shops."

The brand-new flavor launched on March 1, causing a divided reaction from customers who were either excited or repulsed by the idea of sampling a fried chicken-flavored frozen confection.

"Can't wait to try this," one Twitter user commented under a post about the Baskin-Robbins flavor.

"Sorry, gonna pass on that," another replied.

For those whose interest is piqued and they find themselves in New York City on March 7, there will be an opportunity to try the new flavor free of charge. Baskin-Robbins will host its first-ever Bottomless Brunch between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 1225 1st Ave., and serving up bottomless free scoops of Chick'n & Waffles ice cream.

And just in time for Easter, the chain will debut a Get Egg-cited Cake on March 26. The pastel-colored ice cream cake, available through April 9, is decorated with a "special fault line icing technique" so it resembles an egg that has been cracked open.