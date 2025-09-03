 Skip to content

7 Restaurant Chains With the Juiciest BBQ Chicken

From smoked to grilled, these 7 restaurant chains have the juiciest BBQ chicken you can get.
I have always loved BBQ chicken. You can make chicken at home and slather it with your favorite sauce, but it’s not the same as at a restaurant. Most barbecue joints smoke or grill their “bird” after seasoning or marinating and then serve it with their trademark BBQ sauces. If you are craving BBQ chicken, head to one of these 7 restaurant chains.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ is a quickly-growing fast-casual chain specializing in authentic smoked meats, including BBQ chicken. You can order “tender and juicy” pulled chicken, or order it on the bone as a “half a yard bird.” Either way, it’s delicious and can be smothered in the BBQ sauce of your choice.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Texas-based Dickey’s Barbeque Pit slow-smokes its chicken (alongside other meats) over hickory pits on-site, locking in moisture and rich, smoky juiciness. Order the chicken breast, “Lean, mean, and hickory-kissed,” the menu reads. “Our sliced Chicken Breast is smoked to juicy perfection, with just enough pit magic to keep things tender and flavorful.”

Texas Roadhouse

If you are craving BBQ chicken, head over to Texas Roadhouse. While more famous for steak, patrons love the Grilled BBQ Chicken, a marinated ½ lb. breast served with a choice of two sides.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s offers an extensive selection of BBQ chicken options. The first is its OG BBQ Chicken, “Country-roasted and slathered with Rich & Sassy” sauce. You can also order BBQ Pulled Chicken, which is roasted and pulled, or opt for a Grilled Chicken Breast, a “marinated, char-grilled chicken breast.”

Joe’s Kansas City Bar‑B‑Que

Joe’s Kansas City Bar‑B‑Que is an institution known for legendary BBQ quality. You can order a Whole Smoked Chicken, “hand-rubbed with a sweet and savory blend of seasonings” including brown sugar, salt, paprika, garlic and onion powder, which is then “slow-smoked over Missouri White Oak.” Or, you can get pulled pork.

City Barbeque

Over at City Barbeque, there are a few options when it comes to chicken. You can order wings or pieces of chicken, including a “Half Bird,” a bone-in chicken, “smoked over local hickory and served with Texas toast,” reads the menu. You can order it dry or smothered in the BBQ sauce of your choice.

The Salt Lick BBQ

The Salt Lick BBQ is another legendary Texas BBQ joint with locations in and out of state. It only serves chicken alongside brisket and ribs when it is “in season,” so if you are craving a bird, make sure to call first.

