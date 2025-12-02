6 BBQ Chains With the Best Plates Under $20

These BBQ chains serve generous meat plates under $20 that diners say are worth every bite.

BBQ fans want meat, meat, and more meat piled on their plates—the more variety, the better—but where can diners go to get seriously good plates without spending a huge amount of money? While you don’t necessarily want a budget spot when it comes to the skilled slow-cooking of high quality meat, there are a few restaurants that serve up generous portions for a reasonable price. Here are six BBQ chains with the best plates under $20.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s diners can get a platter of Texas Beef Brisket served with a Corn Bread Muffin and two sides for $19.99. Sides include Wilbur Beans, Potato Salad, Sweet Corn, Creamy Coleslaw, and more. Those who prefer Georgia Chopped Pork as the protein can get a platter for $15.99.

Sonny’s BBQ

It doesn't get better than the Sonny's Sampler at Sonny's BBQ, which the chain calls the Best of the Pit on One Plate. "Can't decide? You don't have to," Sonny's says. "The Sonny's Sampler serves up Pulled Pork, Chopped Brisket, Sweet & Smokey Ribs, and ¼ BBQ Chicken—all on one plate. Complete your feast with two sides and bread for just $19.99."

Dickey’s BBQ Pit

The 2 Meat Plate at Dickey’s BBQ Pit is popular for good reason: Each platter contains 2 Slow-Smoked Meats of your choice, 2 Homestyle Sides, and Texas Toast. Guests can choose between chopped or sliced Beef Brisket (for one dollar extra), Pulled Pork, Chicken Breast, Jalapeño Cheddar , Kielbasa, Polish Kielbasa Sausage, Turkey, or Pork Ribs.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

The 3×2 $19.49 at 4 Rivers Smokehouse is a great deal: Guests can enjoy a choice of 3 meats and 2 Classic Sides, all for $19.49. Choices of meat include Brisket (for an extra $1.99), Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Turkey, Texas Sausage, Vegan Burnt Ends, 1/4 ribs (for an $2.99) or bone-in chicken.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q serves up a Classic Pulled Pork Plate for 14.99. This dish consists of slow-smoked pulled pork served with Original BBQ Sauce, plus two Cheese Biscuits and the choice of two trimmings. There’s also Mr. Jim’s Combo Plate for $19.99, which includes two smoked meats.

Corky’s BBQ

Corky’s BBQ has a Beef Brisket Dinner for $18.99, which includes tender brisket cooked slow and perfectly seasoned. The brisket is sliced thick and covered with Corky’s BBQ sauce. Each order comes with baked beans, coleslaw, and fresh baked rolls.