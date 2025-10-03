 Skip to content

7 BBQ Chains Diners Call the Best for Pulled Pork Sandwiches

From Texas to Kansas City, these BBQ chains serve the pulled pork sandwiches diners love.
Avatar for Ferozan Mast
By
Published on October 3, 2025 | 8:30 AM

A really good pulled pork sandwich is one of the most delicious, filling, and value-for-money options you can get at a BBQ joint or chain restaurant. Different spots have their own take on this iconic sandwich, but two things are a must-have—the bread has to be fresh and the meat has to be top quality, slow-smoked, and perfectly cooked. So where can you get a sandwich that’s worth making the trip for alone? Here are seven BBQ chains serving up the best pulled pork sandwiches, according to diners.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones/Instagram

Smokey Bones has a delicious Pulled Pork Sammy on the menu, made with house-smoked pork, hand-pulled, and piled high on a toasted bun, and served with your choice of one side. “Pulled pork sandwich excellent! Their BBQ house sauce FANTASTIC! We will be back!” one diner said.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

dickey's barbecue pit pulled pork
Dicky's Barbecue Pit / Facebook

The Southern Pulled Pork Sandwich at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is made with perfectly pulled pork with your choice of sauce, on a garlic butter toasted brioche bun. “I go to the one in Richardson because they have pulled pork sandwiches for $3.50 on Mondays. I can get the sandwich, a side and drink water for around 7 bucks. Cheaper than a combo meal from the fast food joints,” one Dallas-based diner said.

7 BBQ Chains Diners Call the Best in America

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Rudy's / Facebook

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q has a delicious Pulled Pork Sandwich for hungry diners. “Rudy’s is BOMB! Hit up their general store early in the day and get their breakfast tacos. They’re basically small breakfast burritos made with whatever didn’t sell the day before. You ever had a smoky pulled pork breakfast burrito? If not, you’re missing out,” one diner said.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque

City Barbeque has an impressive Pulled Pork Sandwich on the menu, made with hand-rubbed pork smoked over local hickory wood, and pulled to order. “Ate at the City Barbeque Woodruff Rd and it was very good. Lolos pulled bbq pulled pork sandwiches with Mac and cheese. The Peach Cobbler was great too!!” one South Carolina-based customer said.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que/Instagram

The pulled pork is a house specialty at ​​Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, which has a delicious sandwich called the Rocket Pig on the menu. This fan-favorite sandwich is made with Joe’s pulled pork tossed in a sweet-hot competition BBQ glaze, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and BBQ mayo, topped with fried jalapeños. “Went with the Rocket Pig Sandwich (local rec), and WOW…spicy pulled pork heaven! Amazing! MUST TRY,” one diner raved.

7 BBQ Chains That Serve the Best BBQ Sauce

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny's BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ has a yummy Pulled Pork Sandwich made with its famous slow-smoked pork, pulled and piled on a fresh bun, available in regular and large. “The sandwiches were great sized and a great price. We had a turkey and pulled pork. The buns started to harden by the last bite but were still delicious,” one diner said.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse Pulled Pork
4riverssmokehouse/Instagram

The Pulled Pork Sandwich at 4 Rivers Smokehouse is made with bone-in pork shoulder rubbed with the chain’s 4R All Purpose Rub and smoked for 12 hours until fork-tender, and hand-pulled to order. “We tried brisket, pulled pork, tacos, sausage and ribs. The pulled pork was very wet which isn’t my preference but it was flavorful,” one customer said.

 

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
Filed Under
//
More in Restaurants
  • Donuts frying in deep fat. Preparation of traditional donuts, six round donuts in boiling oil.

    6 Chains With the Best Deep-Fried Donuts

  • 7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Green Tomatoes 

    7 Chains With the Best Fried Green Tomatoes

  • 7 BBQ Chains Diners Call the Best for Pulled Pork Sandwiches

    7 BBQ Chains With the Best Pulled Pork

  • 7 Best Country Diners Across America

    7 Best Country Diners to Visit Across America

  • 7 Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets Good in This Economy

    7 Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets Worth It

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family