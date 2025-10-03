7 BBQ Chains Diners Call the Best for Pulled Pork Sandwiches

A really good pulled pork sandwich is one of the most delicious, filling, and value-for-money options you can get at a BBQ joint or chain restaurant. Different spots have their own take on this iconic sandwich, but two things are a must-have—the bread has to be fresh and the meat has to be top quality, slow-smoked, and perfectly cooked. So where can you get a sandwich that’s worth making the trip for alone? Here are seven BBQ chains serving up the best pulled pork sandwiches, according to diners.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones has a delicious Pulled Pork Sammy on the menu, made with house-smoked pork, hand-pulled, and piled high on a toasted bun, and served with your choice of one side. “Pulled pork sandwich excellent! Their BBQ house sauce FANTASTIC! We will be back!” one diner said.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

The Southern Pulled Pork Sandwich at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is made with perfectly pulled pork with your choice of sauce, on a garlic butter toasted brioche bun. “I go to the one in Richardson because they have pulled pork sandwiches for $3.50 on Mondays. I can get the sandwich, a side and drink water for around 7 bucks. Cheaper than a combo meal from the fast food joints,” one Dallas-based diner said.

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q has a delicious Pulled Pork Sandwich for hungry diners. “Rudy’s is BOMB! Hit up their general store early in the day and get their breakfast tacos. They’re basically small breakfast burritos made with whatever didn’t sell the day before. You ever had a smoky pulled pork breakfast burrito? If not, you’re missing out,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

City Barbeque

City Barbeque has an impressive Pulled Pork Sandwich on the menu, made with hand-rubbed pork smoked over local hickory wood, and pulled to order. “Ate at the City Barbeque Woodruff Rd and it was very good. Lolos pulled bbq pulled pork sandwiches with Mac and cheese. The Peach Cobbler was great too!!” one South Carolina-based customer said.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

The pulled pork is a house specialty at ​​Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, which has a delicious sandwich called the Rocket Pig on the menu. This fan-favorite sandwich is made with Joe’s pulled pork tossed in a sweet-hot competition BBQ glaze, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and BBQ mayo, topped with fried jalapeños. “Went with the Rocket Pig Sandwich (local rec), and WOW…spicy pulled pork heaven! Amazing! MUST TRY,” one diner raved.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ has a yummy Pulled Pork Sandwich made with its famous slow-smoked pork, pulled and piled on a fresh bun, available in regular and large. “The sandwiches were great sized and a great price. We had a turkey and pulled pork. The buns started to harden by the last bite but were still delicious,” one diner said.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

The Pulled Pork Sandwich at 4 Rivers Smokehouse is made with bone-in pork shoulder rubbed with the chain’s 4R All Purpose Rub and smoked for 12 hours until fork-tender, and hand-pulled to order. “We tried brisket, pulled pork, tacos, sausage and ribs. The pulled pork was very wet which isn’t my preference but it was flavorful,” one customer said.