7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Smoked Meats

Going to a real smokehouse for top-quality food is a treat—in the right hands, that slab of meat can turn into an incredibly tender, delicious meal that will keep you full for hours. You don’t have to be a carnivore to appreciate the beef, chicken, and pork on offer, and the best chains serve up smoked meat so delicious fans come back again and again. Here are seven of the best restaurants serving up beautifully smoked meat with delectable sides.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s has a nice selection of delicious smoked meats on the menu, including award-winning St. Louis-style spare ribs “hand-rubbed with Dave’s secret blend of spices and hickory smoked for hours, then slathered with Rich & Sassy BBQ sauce over an open flame to seal in the flavor with a crispy, caramelized coating.”

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones has award-winning baby back ribs on the menu, as well as items such as the Texas-Style Beef Brisket which is hand-carved, hand-rubbed, house-smoked for 10 hours served with our signature BBQ sauce. Those who prefer white meat can opt for the smoked turkey or the slow-roasted chicken.

City Barbecue

City Barbeque fans are familiar with the chain’s delicious smoked meats. The restaurant gives customers the option to order meat by the pound, which is ideal for a party. Guests can choose from hand-pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked turkey breast, pulled chicken, smoked sausage, or Triple Que (pork, brisket, and rib meat in a spicy-sweet sauce). One pound feeds 2–3 people, so plan accordingly.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ has a wide variety of smoked meats on the menu, all served with a complimentary piece of cornbread. Guests can choose between Texas-inspired, oak-smoked brisket, tender baby back ribs, pulled pork, and even a smoked cheeseburger. Extra hungry? Order the Meat Sampler and have some of everything.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que is known for top-tier smoked meats including smoked ribs, ham, turkey, brisket, sausage, and more. There’s even a Smoked Chicken Salad for guests who want to enjoy some meat without getting too full. The chain also offers meat by the pound and lots of amazing specialty sandwiches.

Calhoun’s

Calhoun’s specializes in delicious Tennessee-style BBQ and offers lucky guests items such as Hickory Smoked Bar-B-Que Ribs, Pork, and Chicken. “We slow smoke our Bar-B-Que items with split seasoned hickory logs and follow precise smoking procedures. Authentic Bar-B-Que, when fully cooked, produces a pinkish tint on the outer edge of the meat called “The Smoke Ring” — most visible on our Ribs and Hickory Smoked Chicken,” the chain says.

Black’s Barbeque

Black’s Barbeque offers a nice variety of smoked meats, including the fan-favorite baby back ribs and brisket. “Third-generation pitmaster Kent Black still slow smokes bbq the way his grandfather did in 1932. A simple rub, locally-sourced post oak wood, and patience are the secret,” the chain says.