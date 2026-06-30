5 BBQ Chains With the Best St. Louis Ribs

Satisfy your barbecue cravings with the top restaurant chains serving tender, slow-smoked ribs.

When it comes to good BBQ, you can’t go wrong with St. Louis ribs. Tender and delicious, these slow-cooked ribs have fall-off-the-bone texture and beautiful flavor thanks to being prepared with a dry rub followed by a rich BBQ sauce. While regular ribs can be uneven, St. Louis ribs are trimmed into a rectangle for the most even cooking. Many smokehouses and BBQ spots have excellent St. Louis-style ribs served with addictively tasty sauces and sides: Here are five of the best.

Sugarfire Smoke House

Sugarfire Smoke House specializes in excellent St. Louis-style BBQ, and the ribs are no exception. “The ribs were the true showstopper—perfectly and packed with smoky, rich flavor that hits just right. Every bite felt like BBQ heaven,” one diner raved.

Salt + Smoke BBQ

Salt + Smoke BBQ has both regular and St. Louis ribs on the menu, served with a bacon and cheddar popover and two sides. “Everything about Salt + Smoke was on point. The spare ribs were absolutely delicious—tender, flavorful, and perfectly smoked,” one fan said.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ has delicious St. Louis Ribs made sweet & smokey or house dry-rubbed, served with BBQ beans, coleslaw, and garlic bread. “I ordered the 3 meats combo and it was delightful. The meats were phenomenal, rich in flavor and very tender. My favorite meat were the ribs,” one diner said.

Famous Dave’s

The St. Louis-Style Spareribs at Famous Dave’s are something special: Hand-rubbed with a blend of secret spices and pit smoked for up to four hours before being sauced over an open flame, and served with two sides and a corn bread muffin. “I ordered the 4-bone ribs with fries and beans. The ribs were amazing and that BBQ sauce was sooo good! The Rich & Sassy sauce with the fries is my new favorite combo,” one fan said.

Pappy’s Smokehouse

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Pappy’s Smokehouse is a small BBQ chain renowned for dry-rubbed, slow smoked ribs. “The best ribs we have ever had! Absolutely delicious from the first bite to the last. You can truly taste the quality and the time they put into preparing everything,” one fan said.