5 Seafood Chains With the Best Fish-and-Shrimp Combos

Satisfy your seafood cravings with these top-rated chain restaurant platters.

Fish and shrimp baskets are easily found at any good seafood spot, whether deep-fried to golden perfection or grilled with tons of flavor. This savory staple is usually served with sides like french fries and coleslaw, and remains one of the most popular seafood meals out there for good reason: When cooked perfectly, it’s a truly addictive meal. So where can diners indulge in this classic combo? Here are five seafood chains with the best fish and shrimp combos you can get.

Acme Oyster House

The Butter Bean Plate at Acme Oyster House is a treat for fish and shrimp lovers: This plate contains butter beans cooked with shrimp and Tasso over rice, with the choice of hot sausage, fried fish or smoked sausage. Brave diners can also opt for fried gator as their protein!

Half Shell Oyster House

Half Shell Oyster House has some delicious fish and shrimp options on the menu, but diners who want both can’t go wrong with the Seafood Sampler. This meal includes your choice of up to five of the following: Fried Gulf Shrimp, Grilled Argentinian Red Shrimp, Fried Crawfish Tails, Seafood Stuffed Portabella, Charbroiled Gulf Oysters, Grilled or Fried Catfish, Grilled Gulf Blue Crab Cake, Fried Gulf Oysters, all served with french bread, boudin ball, french fries, and jalapeno hushpuppies. You will not leave hungry.

Landry’s Seafood

Landry’s Seafood has a delicious Mixed Grill perfect for those who want to sample some of everything: One 6 oz char-grilled filet, lobster tail, jumbo bacon-wrapped shrimp en brochette, and fresh vegetables. The Fried Seafood Platter, which also contains fried shrimp and fish, is also an excellent choice.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Diners at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen can choose from plenty of delicious options, including the Shrimp & Catfish Fillets plate served with french fries. There’s also a Sampler Platter which contains a fried catfish fillet, shrimp, crawfish, and chicken tenderloins. “Pappadeaux never misses. Always tasty, always filling, and you’re guaranteed a to-go box. I always have leftovers to take home,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Eat My Catfish

The Big Fish Bert at Eat My Catfish is the ideal sampler platter for seafood lovers: Two pieces U.S. farm-raised catfish, three pieces fresh Arkansas chicken tenders, 12 hand-breaded fried shrimp, and two traditional cajun boudin balls. Served with two regular sides and hushpuppies, and you’re all set.