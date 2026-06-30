These steakhouse chains serve massive, flavor-packed tomahawk steaks worth the splurge.

One of the most decadent steakhouse cuts is the tomahawk. Not a regular menu item at most restaurants, the expensive piece of meat, “essentially a ribeye beef steak specifically cut with at least five inches of rib bone left intact. The extra-long, french trimmed bone utilizes the same culinary technique that shapes a rack of lamb,” explains Ruth’s Chris. It is left with a handle-like bone, which “gives the steak its signature flavor and unique look, which resembles a Native American tomahawk axe (hence the name),” they continue. Where can you enjoy the finest tomahawks? Here are 5 steakhouse chains with the best tomahawk steaks.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Tomahawk Ribeye is a 40-ounce, bone-in masterpiece seared at 1,800 degrees for peak juiciness. It’s perfect to share between two people and is an impressive steak. “Potentially controversial take: The tomahawk is the Cybertruck of steaks, all ‘look at me showing off,'” a Redditor states.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fleming’s Prime Tomahawk Steak is known for its “jaw-dropping specialty cut,” which is popular with diners. “Our Prime Tomahawk steak is a superior, highly marbled cut of beef that delivers on all fronts: flavor, presentation, tenderness, size, and value. Heads will turn (including yours) when you order our Tomahawk ribeye,” the restaurant states. “It really doesn’t get much better than our Prime Tomahawk steak,” says Christian Hallowell, Corporate Executive Chef, Fleming’s.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Prime Tomahawk is dry-aged with a buttery texture and deep flavor. The 33-ounce steak is one of the more expensive, usually on the menu for around $133. “Just had one this evening at the Indy location probably close if not the best steak I’ve ever had,” a diner commented on an Instagram post.

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky is an old-school New York steakhouse serving a Dry-Aged Tomahawk that is one of the finest of all. The upscale chain sources the meat from Snake River Farms, and in 2023, the Swinging Tomahwak Rib Eye, “44 oz. black grade Wagyu, carved tableside, crispy beef-fat potatoes – great to share,” was on the menu for a cool $240.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse Prime Tomahawk is a “delicately marbled 36 oz. Tomahawk Ribeye, the statement cut for your table,” the steakhouse says. Perfectly aged, the showstopper is sliced and served for two. Sometimes they offer a limited-time Dinner for Two complete with your choice of salad, two signature sauces or butters, and two sides to share. But the 36-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye is usually on the menu for $149 (2370 cal.)