5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Seafood on the Planet, According to Diners

From crispy platters to iconic shrimp, these top-rated chains serve the highest quality fried seafood.

Fried seafood, whether delicious fried fish and juicy shrimp, calamari or fried clams, are wildly popular not just at coastal shacks but at chain restaurants too. These restaurants have fried platters so good diners go back to them again and again, feasting on the perfectly cooked seafood and sides that always hit the spot. If you’re craving a great fried meal and want to try a spot other customers love, here are five restaurant chains where the fried seafood is exceptional, diners say.

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant is a fantastic all-you-can-eat seafood buffet with outstanding fried options. “Awesome place for your seafood and turf gorging 😁. Love the quality crab leg , fried soft shell crabs, and clam / seafood chowders,” one diner said.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has a Crispy Fried Fisherman’s Platter with fried shrimp, scallops, local whitefish, calamari, and onion strings diners love. “I also had the fisherman’s platter that consisted of white fish, calamari, scallops, and shrimp.. all fried and tasty, I’ve never had fried scallops so I was nervous it would be too battered, but it wasn’t.. it was still moist and tender on the inside,” one diner shared.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

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Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is famous for beautifully-fried seafood platters loaded with delicious Cajun flavor. “The food was Grade A delicious across the board. ​The portions here are seriously impressive—we actually shared the seafood platter between three people and still walked away stuffed!” one fan said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack is a chain known for excellent seafood boils and delicious fried seafood platters. “This restaurant is truly an amazing place. The food that we had was delicious, felt like comfort seafood. The food was well seasoned and the seafood was cooked well,” one diner said.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill deserves a spot on this list for the iconic Bang Bang Shrimp alone. “Food was amazing! I truly enjoyed the bang bang shrimp. It was bang bangin!’ I could taste the Bourbon in the bourbon brownie. The service and atmosphere were top notch,” one fan said.