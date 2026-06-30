5 Seafood Chains With the Best Blackened Fish, According to Diners

From crispy catfish to mahi tacos, diners say these popular restaurants do Cajun seasoning right.

Blackened fish is a flavorful, delicious menu item popular at seafood chains for having all the crispiness of fried fish but with a lighter crunch. Fish is coated in a spice mix and dipped in butter before being seared at a high heat, resulting in a beautiful crust on the outside while staying tender on the inside. This Cajun cooking method works particularly well for firm fish like catfish and redfish, but it can work with any fish: Here are five seafood chains with the best blackened fish, according to diners.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Diners rave about the blackened catfish at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, highlighted in dishes such as the Mississippi Catfish Opelousas (blackened catfish, oysters, shrimp, lump crab, lemon garlic butter sauce, and dirty rice). “The blackened catfish had a good cajun rub which hit me with an entirely different wonderful flavor along with the dirty rice,” one fan said.

Eat My Catfish

The blackened catfish options at Eat My Catfish are delicious, like the blackened Catfish Po’Boy and other tasty menu items. “I had the blackened catfish and shrimp combo. Excellent catfish,” one diner said.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has blackened Fish Tacos on the menu made with North Atlantic whitefish, pickled red cabbage, chipotle aioli, and pico de gallo. “We ordered the clam chowder, Blackened Raw Tuna Tataki, fish tacos, and the Beet Roasted Salmon. This was far too much food for two people, but we did our best!” one fan said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

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Diners at Joe’s Crab Shack can enjoy blackened salmon on their Caesar Salad, or the blackened fish tacos. “Great fish and chips, mild not greasy! Wife had the Mahi tacos, they were very tasty,” one diner said.

Razoo’s Cajun Cafe

Razoo’s Cajun Cafe has delicious blackened flounder, salmon, redfish, and more. “I got the Tricky fish, it comes with blackened tilapia served over dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee and a side of green beans. I really enjoyed this dish, especially the dirty rice with etouffee,” one diner said.