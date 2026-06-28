5 Bed Exercises That Ease Morning Stiffness Faster Than Yoga After 60

Wake up stiff after 60? Start with these 5 simple bed exercises before standing.

Morning stiffness has a way of sneaking up on you after 60. Joints feel tighter, muscles take longer to wake up, and even simple movements like rolling out of bed or standing upright can feel more challenging than they did years ago. As a trainer, I’ve noticed that many clients assume stiffness comes with aging and simply accept it as part of the process. In reality, the right movements performed before your feet even touch the floor often make a dramatic difference in how your body feels throughout the day.

One mistake I see repeatedly involves jumping out of bed too quickly. After several hours of limited movement, your joints, connective tissues, and muscles benefit from gradual motion before handling the demands of walking, bending, and climbing stairs. Many traditional stretching routines help, but some require getting onto the floor or dedicating extra time that people simply don’t have in the morning. A few targeted movements performed while lying comfortably in bed often deliver faster relief.

I’ve spent years coaching adults over 60, and the clients who move best in the morning almost always follow a simple wake-up routine before standing. These exercises gently lubricate joints, increase circulation, and encourage better mobility from head to toe. You won’t need any equipment, extra space, or athletic ability to get started. Simply spend a few minutes moving through these five exercises before getting out of bed.

Knee-to-Chest Pull

One of the first things I teach older clients dealing with morning stiffness involves restoring movement to the lower back and hips before standing. Hours spent sleeping often leave these areas feeling compressed and restricted, especially for side sleepers and people who spend a lot of time sitting during the day. Bringing one knee toward the chest encourages gentle spinal movement while reducing the sensation of tightness that often appears when taking those first few steps in the morning. Many clients tell me they immediately notice smoother movement when getting out of bed after performing a few controlled repetitions. The key lies in moving slowly, breathing steadily, and allowing the muscles around the hips and lower back to gradually relax rather than forcing a deep stretch.

How to Do It

Lie comfortably on your back.

Bend one knee and bring it toward your chest.

Hold the shin lightly with both hands.

Pause for 5 to 10 seconds.

Return the foot to the mattress.

Repeat 5 times per side.

Supine Windshield Wipers

Hip stiffness often contributes to lower back discomfort, poor balance, and slower movement throughout the day. I frequently use this gentle rotational drill because it introduces movement into the hips and spine without placing stress on the joints. The side-to-side motion helps loosen tissues that become stiff overnight while encouraging the body to move through a natural range of motion. Clients who struggle with twisting while walking or turning often report noticeable improvements after consistently practicing this movement. Because the motion remains supported by the mattress, it feels approachable even for people who haven’t exercised regularly in years.

How to Do It

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat.

Keep your arms relaxed at your sides.

Slowly lower both knees toward one side.

Return to center.

Lower both knees toward the opposite side.

Continue alternating for 10 repetitions per side.

Ankle Pumps

Many people focus exclusively on stiff backs and hips while overlooking the importance of ankle mobility. During sleep, circulation naturally slows, which sometimes contributes to feelings of heaviness, swelling, or stiffness in the lower legs and feet. Ankle pumps help increase blood flow while gently waking up the muscles that support walking and balance. I regularly recommend them to older clients because they require almost no effort yet produce immediate benefits when standing and taking those first morning steps. A minute or two of focused movement often leaves the feet and lower legs feeling lighter and more responsive.

How to Do It

Lie comfortably on your back.

Point your toes away from you.

Pull your toes back toward your shins.

Move through a comfortable range of motion.

Continue for 30 to 60 seconds.

Maintain steady breathing throughout.

Pelvic Tilts

Lower back stiffness ranks among the most common complaints I hear from adults over 60. Rather than aggressively stretching the area, I prefer helping clients restore gentle movement through the entire lumbar region. Pelvic tilts create small, controlled motions that encourage the muscles around the spine and core to engage without strain. The movement also helps reduce the feeling of being “locked up” after sleeping in one position for several hours. When performed slowly and deliberately, many people experience improved comfort while standing, walking, and transitioning into the rest of their morning routine.

How to Do It

Lie on your back with knees bent.

Flatten your lower back gently into the mattress.

Tighten your abdominal muscles slightly.

Hold for one to two seconds.

Relax and return to the starting position.

Perform 10 to 15 repetitions.

Full-Body Morning Reach

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Few movements feel as satisfying first thing in the morning as a controlled full-body stretch. Unlike aggressive stretching, this approach encourages length through multiple muscle groups at the same time while remaining comfortable and relaxing. I often finish morning mobility routines with this exercise because it helps connect the upper body, spine, hips, and legs in one coordinated movement. Many clients describe feeling taller, looser, and more energized afterward. The goal isn’t to force flexibility but to gently remind the body that movement has begun and the day has started.

How to Do It