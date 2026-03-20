4 Bed Exercises That Shrink Stubborn Midsection Faster Than Ab Workouts After 60

These bed exercises beat ab workouts alone every time.

Ah, belly fat. As you age, this pesky fat seems so easy to put on and incredibly challenging to lose. Not only is a belly pooch frustrating to deal with, but it also presents dangers to your overall well-being. Visceral fat, specifically, wraps around your internal organs and can lead to cardiovascular disease and certain forms of cancer. That’s why it’s essential to optimize your daily lifestyle in order to shrink stubborn belly fat after 60—and we have four productive exercises to help you do exactly that. The best part? You can do them from the comfort of your bed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist who has almost two decades of experience in wellness and corporate leadership, bed exercises are productive because they lessen strain on the joints while consistently engaging the core and hips. Plus, the mattress offers support so your muscles can be engaged without experiencing tension in the lower back or neck.

Below, Canham breaks down four excellent bed exercises that will help shrink your midsection quicker than ab workouts alone.

Clamshell

Lie on your side with your knees stacked and bent. Keep your feet together as you lift your top knee, like a clamshell opening. Lower. Avoid rotating through your lower back. Perform 2 sets of 12 reps.

Side-Lying Leg Lifts

Begin by lying on one side with your legs stacked, your head resting on your bottom arm, and your top hand placed on your hip. Lift your top leg upward. Hold it for a moment. Slowly lower. Repeat on the other side. Perform 2 sets of 15 reps on each side.

Heel Slides

Start by lying flat on your back with your legs on the mattress. Place your arms at your sides and gently press your lower back into the mattress. Slide one heel back toward your hips before lengthening it back out. Complete 2 sets of 10 reps on each side to boost joint mobility and the hip flexors.

Glute Bridges