5 Bed Exercises That Restore Core Strength Faster Than Planks After 60

Planks hurt your wrists and skip the deep muscles—these five bed moves actually work.

Most people assume planks represent the gold standard for core strength. While planks certainly challenge the midsection, they often place unnecessary pressure on the shoulders, wrists, and lower back, especially for adults over 60. Over the years working as a trainer, I’ve watched countless clients struggle through painful plank holds when far more effective and comfortable options existed. When the goal involves rebuilding core strength safely and consistently, controlled movements performed on a supportive surface often deliver faster progress.

Training the core from a lying position removes joint strain while allowing deeper muscle activation. The abdominal wall, deep stabilizers, and hip flexors all respond well to slow, deliberate contractions performed with full control. Many of my clients see faster improvements when they focus on tension, breathing, and movement quality rather than simply holding a static plank position.

Another benefit of bed-based exercises involves consistency. If a workout feels easy to start and comfortable to perform, people stick with it longer. A soft but stable surface like a firm mattress allows controlled core work without the discomfort that often discourages daily training. When clients practice these movements every morning or evening, core strength steadily returns.

The five exercises below focus on slow tension, controlled breathing, and continuous abdominal engagement. Perform them deliberately and concentrate on squeezing the midsection during every repetition. Over time, these movements build deep core stability that translates directly to stronger posture, better balance, and improved daily movement.

Lying Knee Tucks

Knee tucks activate the entire abdominal wall while keeping the lower back supported. I frequently start clients over 60 with this movement because it teaches the core to contract properly without strain. The movement may look simple, but when performed slowly with full abdominal engagement, the muscles fatigue quickly.

Lie comfortably on your back with legs extended. Draw both knees toward your chest while tightening the abdominal muscles, then slowly extend the legs again without letting your lower back lift off the bed. Maintain steady breathing and move deliberately throughout each repetition.

How to Do It

Lie flat with legs extended

Pull both knees toward chest

Tighten abdominal muscles

Extend legs slowly

Repeat with controlled movement.

Heel Slides

Heel slides train the deep stabilizing muscles of the core while keeping the movement extremely joint-friendly. I often use this drill with clients recovering from long periods of inactivity because it strengthens the midsection without stressing the spine.

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the bed. Slowly slide one heel away from your body until the leg nearly straightens. Pause briefly while keeping your abs tight, then slide the heel back toward your hips. Alternate legs while maintaining steady abdominal tension.

How to Do It

Lie on back with knees bent

Slide one heel forward slowly

Keep core muscles tight

Pause briefly at extension

Return heel and switch legs.

Lying Leg Lifts

Leg lifts strengthen the lower portion of the abdominal muscles, an area that often weakens with age. Many of my clients notice improved core endurance within a few weeks of practicing controlled leg lifts regularly.

Lie flat on your back with legs extended and hands resting at your sides. Lift both legs several inches off the bed while tightening the abdominal muscles. Hold briefly before lowering slowly, keeping the lower back pressed gently into the mattress.

How to Do It

Lie flat with legs extended

Lift both legs slightly upward

Tighten abdominal muscles

Hold briefly

Lower legs slowly.

Alternating Bed March

The alternating march strengthens both the core and hip stabilizers while reinforcing proper abdominal engagement. I like this movement because it teaches controlled leg motion while the midsection stays braced.

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat. Lift one knee toward your chest while keeping your abdominal muscles tight. Lower the foot slowly and repeat with the opposite leg. Move rhythmically while maintaining steady breathing.

How to Do It

Lie with knees bent

Lift one knee toward chest

Keep abs braced

Lower slowly

Alternate legs continuously.

Lying Toe Reaches

Toe reaches strengthen the upper abdominal muscles while encouraging spinal stability. This movement often surprises clients because it produces a strong core contraction without requiring a full sit-up or crunch.

Lie flat on your back and lift both legs toward the ceiling. Reach both hands upward toward your toes while tightening the abdominal muscles. Lower your shoulders slowly back to the bed before repeating the movement.

How to Do It