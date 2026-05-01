The 6-Minute Morning Routine That Firms Belly Pooch Faster Than Ab Workouts After 60

This speedy routine promotes deep core control and fat loss.

We’re here with a little spoiler alert about aging: it can truly be a glorious stage of life, but it often comes with unwanted bodily changes, such as stubborn belly fat. That’s why, in addition to your morning cup of Joe, it’s important to add a few targeted exercises to your routine to help combat it.

Excess belly fat—especially visceral fat, which is located deep inside the abdomen—occurs naturally with age because of hormonal shifts, a slower metabolism, and the loss of lean muscle. Since your metabolism slows, your body torches less calories. The result? Excess fat around the waistline.

The good news is, you can absolutely take control of the situation. Brew your cup of coffee and try this six-minute morning routine. To help you out, we spoke with Jacob Siwicki, an online fitness coach and founder of Siwicki Fitness, who has coached women through live virtual fitness classes for more than 10 years, with members ranging from their 20s to their 70s. Before launching Siwicki Fitness in 2020, Siwicki was a top 1% globally ranked instructor at Equinox. Below, Siwicki shares a speedy six-minute workout he uses with clients in their 60s and 70s.

“The reason a routine like this beats 50 crunches is simple. After 60, the culprit is rarely weak surface abs. It is usually loss of deep core control, a shortened diaphragm from stress and shallow breathing, and weak glutes letting the pelvis tip forward,” he explains. “Classic ab workouts hit none of those. I had a member in her 60s who did this exact sequence five mornings a week for eight weeks and dropped two pant sizes without changing her diet, because the pelvis repositioned and the midsection finally drew back in.”

Perform each exercise for 45 seconds, and rest for 15 seconds between each move.

Dead Bug

Lie face-up with your arms extended toward the sky and knees lifted and bent to 90 degrees. Press your lower back into the mattress as you gradually lower your left arm and extend your right leg. Return to the center. Then, lower your right arm and left leg. Continue to alternate.

Bird-Dog

Start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg, keeping your core braced. Hold for 2 seconds before returning to the start position. Switch sides, continuing to alternate.

Standing March With Deep Belly Pull-In

Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Lift your left knee up to hip height, pausing for a moment at the top and keeping your core engaged. Lower your foot and repeat with your right knee, holding it at the top for a moment before lowering. Maintain solid posture and steady breathing throughout.

Glute Bridges

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the mattress. Press through your heels as you slowly lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Gradually lower your hips back to the start position.

Bear Hold

Begin on all fours. Spread your fingers out wide and press your palms firmly into the ground. Engage your core and maintain a neutral spine. Lift your knees so that they hover about 2 inches off the ground.

Slow 4-Count Breathing

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