If You Can Hold a Plank This Long After 55, Your Core Strength Is Elite

Planks are an excellent test of core strength and overall fitness.

If you want to bump up your strength game, add a dose of planks to your workout routine. When performing a plank, you hold a straight form from the top of your head to the bottom of your heels while resisting gravity. You engage your back, abs, shoulder, hip, and leg muscles at the same time. Planks are a stellar way to boost core strength and stability. We spoke with Coach Amanda Grimm, a UK Athletics certified Running Coach, qualified Personal Trainer, and We Run Coach for clients in the UK, US, and across the world, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Science, to learn just how long you need to hold a plank after 55 to determine whether your core strength is elite.

This Plank Hold Time Signals “Elite” Core Strength

Some may feel intimidated by planks and completely underestimate how long they’re able to hold one with little practice. According to Grimm, a challenging yet solid benchmark to strive for would be roughly 60 seconds. Holding a plank for two minutes or more would be considered “elite” status for those 55 and up.

“Posture is just as important as duration, though, and so the gold standard would be if the person held a perfectly formed plank, rather than showing any dipping or sagging,” Grimm points out.

Why the Plank Is a Productive Benchmark for Core Strength

A straight-arm plank recruits your entire body rather than simply demonstrating arm or leg strength with one movement.

“It showcases whole system coordination, functional strength, and stamina,” Grimm says. “Core strength isn’t just important for fitness, but as we age, we need to focus on stability and balance to avoid injury—plank capabilities are normally a good indicator of general physical resilience—advantageous for daily function and also retaining performance in sports such as running.”

Muscles Engaged During Plank Holds

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According to Grimm, the plank is a stellar move that reveals the strength of your “hidden muscles.” These are the ones that support your posture—the shoulder stabilizers, transverse abdominis, erector spinae, and glutes.

“The pelvic floor is also engaged during a plank, as well as your diaphragm, keeping your hips and ribs aligned,” Grimm adds.

How To Hold Your Planks for Longer

If you’re looking to improve your plank hold time, Grimm has you covered. It’s important not to over-challenge yourself, as this could lead to injury if you don’t already have solid strength in your wrists, shoulders, and core.

“Gently build up by increasing the time—aim for good posture over duration,” Grimm stresses. “Always make sure you lower yourself carefully and slowly, not only for increased control but to reduce injury. Aim to be consistent—try planking every other day, but only increasing the time by five seconds each time.”

How Often To Practice Planks

Holding planks three to four times a week is a great way to see noticeable improvements. Be sure to bump up the hold time by 5 seconds each session.

“It should be a case that it feels easy, before you increase the duration. It could be worth doing shorter stints twice per day, on those workout days. Ensure you have rest days so as not to cause injury,” Grimm says.