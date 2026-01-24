If You Can Hold These 4 Standing Positions After 55, Your Core Strength Is Elite

Try these 4 standing holds to see if your core strength after 55 is truly elite.

Working on building a strong core is a common goal—and a wise one. After all, your core stabilizes your entire body, supporting your spine, providing posture and balance, and offering stability to your arms and legs so they’re able to properly function on a daily basis. But how can you know if your core is as strong as it should be? We spoke with Felicia Hernandez, NASM-certified personal trainer and community engagement lead at Eden Health Club, to find out the scoop. By performing a routine at 55—five standing exercises—you’ll determine if your core strength is elite.

After you reach 55, it’s essential to perform exercises that promote balance, coordination, stability, and muscular endurance. In Hernandez’s experience, when someone’s able to remain still while under tension—resisting rotation or maintaining proper form while balancing on one leg—the results signal how well your core functions.

The majority of adults in this stage of life have more time with stabilization than strength, Hernandez says. If you’re able to hold these standing exercises longer, you’ve accomplished muscular resilience.

“That resilience helps the person with walking [and] catching yourself during a stumble,” Hernandez adds. “Without core training in the standing positions, a person loses the reflexive control the body needs. The body needs that control to keep the person strong and safe.”

4 Standing Holds That Signal Elite Core Strength

These holds promote deep stability while challenging neurological and muscular control. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 30 to 45-second holds on each side.

Single-Leg Stand With Eyes Closed

Begin by standing tall with your shoulders back. Lift one foot a few inches off the floor. Close your eyes and hold the position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 30 to 45-second holds. If you’re not wobbling, your core strength is “elite.”

Elevated Split-Stance Hold

Stand in front of a sturdy chair or workout bench, facing away from it. Elevate one foot on the surface and the other planted firmly on the ground. Lower into a lunge position, bringing your ribcage down. Hold the position with your core braced. Return to standing. Repeat on the opposite side.

Weighted Overhead March Hold

Start by standing, holding a light dumbbell in each hand overhead. Lift one knee up to hip height, and hold the position. Maintain a neutral spine and tight abs. Lower. Lift the other knee up to hip height, and hold. Continue to alternate legs as you “march hold.”

Standing Band Pallof Hold (Anti-Rotation)