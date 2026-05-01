6 Strength Exercises That Maintain a Leaner Body Better Than Gym Workouts After 60

A lean body means maintaining functional strength and mobility as you age.

Working out to achieve a lean body is what many gym-goers strive for. It’s something that requires commitment and consistency, but the rewards are tremendous. If you’re wondering what defines a lean body, it’s higher muscle mass and lower body fat. It means being strong and capable enough to tackle everyday tasks with ease. Essentially, a sculpted, lean body results in stronger bones and muscles, improved metabolic health, and a reduced risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease, type-2 diabetes, and osteoporosis.

“To me, a leaner body is less about shrinking and more about healthier body composition—maintaining muscle mass, supporting metabolism, improving posture, and preserving functional strength and mobility—especially for women,” explains Samantha Barker, co-founder of I Am Woman Retreat, certified yoga and Pilates instructor, and 200-hour breathwork facilitator who specializes in transformational experiences that bring together movement, nervous system regulation, and community.

Sounds pretty good, right? We spoke with the experts to learn just how to make improvements to your physique and overall well-being. To get started, here are six strength exercises that can help you maintain a lean body better than gym workouts after 60.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pilates Bridge

“Bridge strengthens the glutes, hamstrings, deep core, and posterior chain – muscles essential for posture, metabolism, and longevity. Strong glutes are often undertrained and incredibly important as we age,” explains Barker.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the mat. Push through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position.

Hundreds

“The Hundred builds deep abdominal endurance while integrating breath and circulation,” Barker says.

Begin seated on a yoga mat. Roll back, bringing your chin to your chest and hovering your shoulder blades above the floor. Extend your legs to a 45-degree diagonal. Bring them together and point your toes. Reach your arms forward. Begin pumping your arms. Perform 4 sets of 25 pulses.

Pilates Plank

“A Pilates plank is total-body strength training. What makes it different is the emphasis on alignment and breath. I focus on a lateral breath, expanding into the side and back ribs while maintaining core support,” Barker points out.

Place your hands under your shoulders. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit. Walk your feet out to hip-width. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads. Hold the position while maintaining solid form.

Squats

“Whether it’s bodyweight squats, goblet squats, or split squats, this movement targets the glutes, quads, and hamstrings—some of the largest muscle groups in the body. Maintaining strength in these areas helps support metabolism, improve mobility, and preserve independence as we age,” explains Corry Matthews, a fitness, nutrition, and hormone health expert with more than 25 years of experience helping women feel strong, confident, and in sync with their bodies. Matthews is also a former professional bodybuilder and the co-founder of Strength & Grace Fitness.

​​Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms in front of you or place your hands on your hips. Use a chair for support, if necessary. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Use control to descend until your thighs assume a “sitting” position or lower. Press through your heels to return to standing.

Pushups

“Pushups are excellent for building upper-body strength and core stability,” Matthews tells us. “Whether performed on a wall, bench, or floor, they strengthen the chest, shoulders, arms, and core while improving functional strength.”

Start in a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and your body straight from head to heels. Activate your core. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms.

Step-Ups

“Step-ups are a functional lower-body exercise that improves leg strength, balance, and cardiovascular endurance. They mimic everyday movement patterns like climbing stairs while strengthening the glutes and legs,” Matthews says. “And this exercise can easily be done with any staircase—added stability with a railing already nearby.”