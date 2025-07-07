Denise Austin’s 6 Foods to Tackle Stubborn Belly Fat

Do you want to get flat abs? According to fitness expert Denise Austin, you need to start eating a few belly-blasting foods. In a blog post, Austin explains that nutrition is a key part of toning your midsection. “A crucial component to blasting belly fat has to do with what you eat! If you aren’t eating good nutritious food, it will be really tough for you to achieve that toned core that you are looking for,” she says. She recommends foods that are “jam-packed with healthy fats, protein and fiber,” which will speed up your metabolism.

Eggs

Denise incorporates eggs into her diet daily. “High in both protein and fat content, eggs will help you feel fuller for longer!” she says.

Avocado

To burn fat, you need to consume it. But stick to the good kind, like avocado. "Not only are avocados rich in nutrients like vitamins K, C and E, they're also a wonderful source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, like those found in olive oil," she writes.

Walnuts

Walnuts are another food that Denise tries to incorporate into her diet daily. “Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts are part of a low-glycemic diet—thought to help burn more calories than a high-glycemic diet. Walnuts are also heart-healthy and good for the brain, so eat up!” she says.

Cruciferous Veggies

In another post, she adds cruciferous veggies to the list. “Add more cruciferous veggies to your diet, such as kale, cauliflower and broccoli,” she says. “Studies have shown that these vegetables are rich in antioxidants and can decrease inflammation.”

Greek Yogurt

In another post, she recommends Greek yogurt. “This creamy treat provides calcium, potassium and protein, and can be used when cooking baked goods, in sauces, and eaten on it’s own, topped with some berries. The extra good news is that studies show that high-protein dairy can help you feel full – so you eat less – while boosting fat loss. A win-win!” she says.

Almonds

Another nut to crack the flat ab code? Almonds. “Fiber, protein, and healthy fats are offered in almonds… and the Journal of the American Heart Association found that eating 1.5 ounces of almonds every day led to reduced fat in the belly! Make almonds a go-to snack when you want a low-carb, high protein treat,” she says.