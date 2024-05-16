The #1 Exercise for Rock-Solid Abs, According to a Trainer

The benefits of core strength extend far beyond simply looking good. A strong core can help improve your posture, reduce the risk of back pain, and enhance your performance in other physical activities. Plus, a toned midsection can boost your confidence, making you feel amazing inside and out.

However, building a trim midsection and strong core is easier said than done. With information coming from Instagram influencers, YouTubers, and personal trainers, it can be overwhelming and frustrating to know where to start. Fortunately, building a rock-solid abdomen doesn't have to be so difficult.

To help determine the best exercise for rock-solid abs, we spoke with TJ Mentus, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews. Mentus shares his expert wisdom, recommending ab wheel roll-outs as the top exercise for achieving your ab goals while boosting overall strength and stability.

If you're ready to blast away that muffin top and reveal a well-defined midsection, keep reading to learn why roll-outs are the best exercise for forging abs of steel and how to do them properly. And, when you're finished, don't miss How To Effectively Build Muscle As You Age.

Why ab-rollouts are the #1 best exercise for rock-solid abs.

According to Mentus, the best exercise for achieving rock-solid abs is the ab wheel roll-out. "This exercise is great for the core because it places it under a lot of tension, which helps to build stabilization. Staying stable in the core is difficult as force is applied farther away from the body's midline. This exercise helps to practice avoiding the instability that can occur during these situations. Over time, you can build up the ability to roll out further and further until you're almost flat on the ground."

Mentus explains that ab wheel roll-outs target not just the superficial rectus abdominis (your six-pack muscles) but also the deep core muscles, including the transverse abdominis and obliques. Engaging these muscles in a dynamic, full-body movement like the ab wheel roll-out helps create stability and strength throughout the entire core, revealing a more sculpted midsection.

How to perform ab-rollouts

So, how do you perform ab roll-outs correctly to avoid injury and get the most out of the exercise? TJ Mentus explains:

Start Position: Begin on your knees with your hands on the roller, positioning it directly below your shoulders with straight arms. Ensure your hips are fully extended so that your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Roll Out: Roll the wheel out in front of you while keeping your abs tight and maintaining a straight torso. As you roll out, your torso will get closer to the ground, making it more challenging to keep your abs tight. Limit Your Range: Only roll out as far as you can while maintaining that straight line and tension in your abs. Once you reach your limit, roll back in while keeping your arms and torso straight.

How can you implement ab-rollouts into your routine?

Regardless of your fitness level, you can incorporate ab wheel roll-outs into your workout in various ways. For beginners, start with kneeling ab roll-outs and gradually progress to standing roll-outs as your strength increases. Aim to perform three to five sets of 10 to 15 reps, focusing on quality over quantity by maintaining proper form throughout the movement.

You can include ab wheel roll-outs as part of a core-focused workout or integrate them into a full-body routine for overall strength and stability.

The benefits of ab-rollouts for core strength

Ab rollouts offer a range of benefits beyond just aesthetics, such as:

They boost overall core strength: According to the experts at MasterClass, ab wheel roll-outs engage multiple muscle groups in the abdomen and lower back. This helps achieve a tight and toned midsection while improving stability and support for the spine and pelvis. Plus, strengthening these muscles can boost your performance in other exercises, such as squats and deadlifts.

They help improve posture and reduce injury risk: Multiple studies have found that a strong core is essential for maintaining good posture, as it helps align the spine and pelvis. Strengthening your core muscles with ab wheel roll-outs can reduce your risk of back pain and injury, especially during activities that require bending and lifting.

They enhance overall stability and balance: Mentus says ab wheel roll-outs require balance and coordination, which can enhance your strength and mobility. This can be particularly beneficial for athletes and older adults, as it can help prevent falls and improve performance in sports and daily activities.

