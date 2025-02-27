The Best Way to Cook a Baked Potato in an Air Fryer

These days, you can make just about anything in the air fryer, including basically any form of potato that you want. You can air fry french fries, potato wedges, hashbrowns, potato skins, sweet potatoes, and the most beloved classic form of potato—the baked potato. Whether you like your baked potatoes topped with sour cream, chives, chili, veggies, or butter, you can use an air fryer to make the perfect potato that is soft on the inside and crispy on the outside.

Even beyond the improved flavor and texture of an air-fried baked potato, using this cooking method also has the benefits of saving you time and energy in your cooking process. The recipe for an air fryer baked potato is quite simple, but we made sure to talk with Chef Chris Nirschel of New York Catering Service, a classically trained chef who has appeared on "Chopped" and "Food Network Star," about the most foolproof way to do so.

What kind of potatoes do you need for air frying?

Technically, any type of potato can be air-fried, but some varieties yield better results than others. For an air fryer baked potato, Chef Nirschel recommends russet potatoes because "they are ideal for baking due to their starchy texture, which results in a fluffy interior." Russet potatoes are also lower in moisture and have thicker skin, which becomes nice and crispy in the air fryer.

Other starchy potatoes include Idaho potatoes, Yukon Gold, and most varieties of sweet potatoes, making them great potatoes for air frying.

Air fryer baked potatoes vs. other cooking methods

Aside from using an air fryer, there are multiple ways you can cook a baked potato to perfection, with the most common methods being oven-baked or microwaved. Here's how these methods compare to air-frying:

Oven vs. air fryer

Cook time : Every baked potato recipe is going to differ slightly, but on average, the time it takes to cook a baked potato in the oven is around an hour. It may not seem like much of a difference at first, but baking your potatoes in the air fryer takes only 45 minutes, which will save you around 15 minutes each time. Those are valuable minutes on a busy weeknight!

: Every baked potato recipe is going to differ slightly, but on average, the time it takes to cook a baked potato in the oven is around an hour. It may not seem like much of a difference at first, but baking your potatoes in the air fryer takes only 45 minutes, which will save you around 15 minutes each time. Those are valuable minutes on a busy weeknight! Texture: An air fryer always produces a slightly crispier texture than a traditional oven, so your air-fried potatoes will have a deliciously crispy outside while maintaining a soft inside.

Microwave vs. air fryer

Cook time : You can microwave a baked potato in about 10 minutes, making this the quickest cooking method.

: You can microwave a baked potato in about 10 minutes, making this the quickest cooking method. Texture: You won't have any of the crispiness of an air-fried potato, and a microwaved spud can often have a chewier texture on the outside.

What you'll need for the perfect air fryer baked potato

Before you begin, you'll want to make sure you have all of your ingredients ready to go! Any air fryer will do, as long as it's big enough to fit your potatoes and can reach a temperature of 400 degrees. Along with your air fryer, you'll also need:

Your preferred potatoes (Reminder: Nirschel recommends russet potatoes)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon sea salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon dried rosemary

Once you have your ingredients ready, you can start prepping everything.

Preparing your potatoes

Chef Nirschel shares his instructions for the best air fryer baked potato:

Clean and dry your potatoes. The first thing that Chef Nirschel suggests doing once you have your ingredients is to clean and dry your potatoes. "Thoroughly wash the potatoes under running water," he says, "and use a kitchen towel to pat them dry, ensuring there's no excess moisture on the skin." Prick potatoes with a fork. The next step will be to prick the potatoes, an important step in making sure the potatoes can withstand the hot temperature of the air fryer. "Using a fork, gently prick each potato several times, which allows steam to escape during the cooking process and prevents the potatoes from bursting," says Nirschel. Coat them in olive oil. After the potatoes are washed, dried, and pricked with a fork, you can coat them in olive oil. "In a large mixing bowl, drizzle the olive oil over the potatoes, and use your hands to coat them evenly, ensuring every surface is covered," says Chef Nirschel. Season the potatoes. The last step of preparation before you begin cooking them is to season your potatoes however you like. Nirschel suggests taking a separate bowl and "mixing the sea salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and dried rosemary." He then says to "sprinkle this seasoning mix over the oiled potatoes, ensuring an even coating."

Cooking your potatoes in the air fryer

Now that you have everything prepped and ready to go, you can cook your baked potatoes to perfection.

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Chef Nirschel says this temperature will "ensure that the potatoes cook evenly and get that crispy skin." Space out the potatoes in the basket. You'll then want to arrange the potatoes in the air fryer basket, "making sure they are not overcrowded, and that there is some space around them for even cooking," says Nirschel. Cook for 40-45 minutes, flipping once halfway through. Once the air fryer is preheated, you can cook the potatoes for 40-45 minutes. "Remember to flip them halfway through to ensure they cook evenly," adds Nirschel. Check for doneness. After 40-45 minutes, Nirschel says you can check for doneness by carefully removing a potato from the fryer. "The skin should be crispy, and a fork should easily pierce through the flesh."

And finally, you can enjoy your crisp baked potatoes! "Once the potatoes are cooked, remove them from the air fryer," says Nirschel. "Allow them to cool for a couple of minutes, then cut a slit down the center and fluff up the insides with a fork. You can add a dollop of sour cream, a sprinkle of chives, or your favorite toppings."

Fun topping ideas

Most people love a classic baked potato combination of sour cream and chives, but if you're in the mood for something a little different, we have some unique topping ideas you can try:

Taco Baked Potatoes Add some taco-seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, sour cream, and salsa

Cheesesteak Potatoes Seasoned strips of steak, sauteed peppers, and provolone cheese

Chili Crisp Baked Potatoes Add chili crisp oil, chopped scallions, garlic powder, and a little bit of butter. These toppings also taste delicious with baked sweet potatoes.

Smoked Salmon Baked Potatoes Cream cheese, strips of smoked salmon, dill, and capers

Spinach Feta Potatoes Sauteed spinach, feta cheese, salt, and pepper

Breakfast Baked Sweet Potato Yogurt, blueberries (or your favorite type of berry), and granola



Other tips for cooking air fryer potatoes

To review the process, Chef Nirschel emphasizes a few things that he says you'll want to avoid doing when making your own air fryer baked potatoes:

Don't skip the pricking. One crucial step is pricking the potatoes with a fork before cooking. This allows steam to escape and prevents the potatoes from exploding. Skipping this step can result in a messy and potentially dangerous situation.

Avoid using wet potatoes. Always make sure the potatoes are thoroughly dried after washing. Excess moisture on the skin can hinder the crisping process, resulting in less desirable texture.

Don't overcrowd the basket. Resist the temptation to cook too many potatoes at once. Overcrowding can lead to uneven cooking. Each potato needs ample space to allow the hot air to circulate and cook it evenly.

Don't skip the seasoning. Seasoning is what brings out the flavors of the potato. Skipping or skimping on the seasoning can lead to bland results. Make sure to generously coat the potatoes with a flavorful mix of salt, pepper, and herbs.

Avoid high temperatures for too long. While the air fryer can cook at high temperatures, it's important not to go too hot for too long. Excessive heat can result in overly crisp skins and undercooked interiors. Stick to the recommended temperature range for the best results.

Don't forget to flip. For even cooking, it's crucial to flip the potatoes halfway through the cooking time. Neglecting this step can result in unevenly cooked potatoes, with one side being too crispy and the other undercooked.

How to serve your air fryer baked potatoes

Now that you have a baked potato that's been air-fried to perfection, it's time to decide how you want to round out your meal. Baked potatoes are a cozy food, so finding some comforting side items to go along with it is the best way to go. Here are some simple ideas:

Side salad: Try something filling and flavorful, like a kale Caesar salad, a spinach salad with berries and nuts, or an iceberg wedge salad.

Try something filling and flavorful, like a kale Caesar salad, a spinach salad with berries and nuts, or an iceberg wedge salad. Roasted vegetables: Continue on with the cozy theme and cook up some roasted vegetables like carrots, brussels sprouts, broccoli, or cauliflower.

Continue on with the cozy theme and cook up some roasted vegetables like carrots, brussels sprouts, broccoli, or cauliflower. Protein: You can pair your baked potato with a protein of your choosing, like grilled chicken, pork loin, or steak.

The best way to store and heat leftovers

Store your potatoes for up to 3 of 4 days in an airtight container in the refrigerator. To reheat, set your air fryer to 400 degrees, let it preheat, and then cook your baked potato for around 5-6 minutes or until its temperature is to your liking. If you have cooking spray, lightly coat the potato before reheating to give it even more crispiness.

Time-saving hack

There's still a way to make a baked potato in the air fryer, even if you don't have 45 minutes to spare. If you're really short on time, one time-saving hack you can try is to microwave your potato for about 6-7 minutes and then pop it in the air fryer for about 10 minutes.

It will be cooked more quickly in the microwave, but the extra time in the air fryer will give it some of the desired crispiness on the outside. It may not be as crispy and tender as it would if you fully cooked it with the air fryer, but this method saves you quite a bit of time for those super crazy weeknights.

