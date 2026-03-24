Shoppers are rushing to grab these 11 best-selling Aldi groceries this month.

Spring is in full bloom at Aldi, with so many new and exciting food and beverage items hitting the store’s aisles. Every week, the store is getting more products in, with some creating more hype than others. What should you shop for as March enters its final week? Here are the 11 best Aldi groceries flying off shelves mid-month.

Fruit Riot

The Amazing Aldi shared about Fruit Riot. “Calling All Sour Candy Fans! Get ready to pucker up with Fruit Riot Sour Mango at Aldi! This addictive treat combines tangy sour candy with juicy mango flavor for the perfect balance. Ideal for sharing (or not!) it’s the ultimate sweet treat that you won’t be able to stop eating! Don’t wait too long; this flavor explosion won’t last forever! Head to Aldi and grab Fruit Riot Sour Mango before it disappears! Your taste buds will be begging for more!” they wrote.

Spicy Chicken Patties

Aldi All the Time shared about Spicy Chicken Patties “Everything I tried from Aldi this week! What did you think?” they wrote in the caption. “Those spicy chicken patties are SO DAMN GOOD!!!! THEY’RE MY FAAAAV,’ a follower commented. “The spicy chicken patties are amazing,” another agrees.

Synergy Kombucha

Aldi All the Time shared about Synergy Kombucha. “Make sure to grab @synergykombucha next time you’re at ALDI! SYNERGY is the best kombucha on the market – it’s naturally fermented (not pasteurized!), made in small batches, and has 9 billion living probiotics. Not to mention, great for your mind and gut ✨ what’s your favorite SYNERGY flavor?” they wrote.

Easter Cheese

Sarah Marie shared about new Easter-inspired cheese. “New Easter Cheese from Aldi,” she captioned a video review of the cheese collection. Each is in wax and shaped like eggs and little chicks.

Name Brand Easter Candy

Oh Hey Aldi shared about all the Easter candy, including Starbust jelly beans, Pez, and Sour Patch Kids. “Name brand Easter finds spotted at Aldi this week,” they captioned the post.

Spring Shaped Chicken Nuggets

Are you shopping for picky chicken nugget eaters? Oh Hey Aldi shared about Kirkwood spring-shaped Chicken Nuggets, “chicken breast patty fritters with rib meat.”

Carlos Pizza Twists

Em Blogs Foods shared about Carlos Pizza Twists and other new items. “New finds at Aldi! Just got the food shop in and chose a few new bits. Have you had any of these? The bubble peach tea was delicious!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nutella Egg Dupes

Nectoriosu Papi shared about Aldi’s delicious Easter candy, which tastes like Nutella. “‘Nutella’ Easter Eggs at Aldi for $3.99,” he wrote, adding that they are “Incredible” and the post is “Not sponsored.” Shoppers agreed. “Aldi Easter eggs are elite. So is the price,” one commented.

Hot Cross Buns

Grumpy Northern Foodie shared about a delicious bun. “I’m testing hot cross buns. We’re hitting Aldi’s full flavoured range… Including their new Nutoka and mighty cheesy hot cross buns,’ they wrote.

Aldi Fremont Seafood Boil

If you like seafood, there is a new Aldi Fremont Seafood Boil. Bacon and Beauty shared about the frozen item. “I am a seafood boil lover so let’s try the Aldi one together!” they wrote.

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Pizza Ring with Marinara Dipping Sauce

Aldi All the Time shared about a bunch of new items, including Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Pizza Ring with Marinara Dipping Sauce, 11.25 oz. Shoppers love the entire Mama Cozzi pizza and Italian food line.