11 Best New Aldi Food Deals This Week

These are the 11 biggest price drops on groceries you can find at Aldi now.

Aldi isn’t your typical grocery store, which is one of the things that shoppers love about it. Instead of having weekly food “sales,” the store with a cult following with “the lowest prices of any national grocery store,” according to the brand, advertises “price drops.” What items will have you saving the most money this week? Here are the 11 best new Aldi food deals starting now.

Atlantic Salmon Side

Shoppers love the Aldi salmon. And, the price has just dropped. Atlantic Salmon Side, per lb, avg. 2 lb/package, is down to $7.99/lb, making the entire package $15.98.

Millville Chocolate Chip Chewy Dipped Granola Bars

Millville Chocolate Chip Chewy Dipped Granola Bars, 6 count, are a favorite snack and are now on sale. Get it for $1.89. “Each chewy granola bar features sweet oats and chocolate chips and is dipped in smooth dark chocolate. With no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or high fructose corn syrup, they’re the perfect addition to your kiddo’s lunchbox!” Aldi writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Frozen Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza

People love Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Frozen Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza, 14.3 oz. The favorite freezer find is now down to $3.09 per box. “The 16″ crispy thin crust pizza is topped with creamy cheese and spicy pepperoni made with premium cuts of pork, chicken, and beef,” Aldi writes.

Simply Nature Organic Honduran Whole Bean Medium Roast Coffee

Coffee has gotten more expensive over the past few years, but Aldi is making it more affordable. Get Simply Nature Organic Honduran Whole Bean Medium Roast Coffee, 12 oz for $8.79. It features 100% Arabica beans hailing from the Montecillos region of Honduras.

Happy Farms Specialty Party Cheese Tray

Happy Farms Specialty Party Cheese Tray, 13.7 oz, is also a steal right now, $4.39. It has a selection of Extra Sharp White Cheddar, Havarti, Gouda and Asiago.

Friendly Farms Nonfat Strawberry Greek Yogurt

Friendly Farms Nonfat Strawberry Greek Yogurt, 32 oz, is a much better deal at $3.09. “Enjoy the rich, creamy taste of Greek yogurt flavored with strawberry. Add it to smoothies, pair it with granola or enjoy it on its own. Keep your fridge stocked with this tasty, nutritious yogurt for a satisfying option anytime,” the store writes.

Tuscan Garden Bacon Ranch Dressing

A bunch of salad dressings are also marked down. Tuscan Garden Bacon Ranch Dressing, 20 fl oz, and the Garlic Ranch and Parmesan Ranch are $1.45

Aldi’s Flat Cut Corned Beef Brisket

Aldi’s Flat Cut Corned Beef Brisket usually costs $6.29 per pound, but right now you can get it for $5.49 per pound. The 3-pound bag will cost you around $16.47. The store recommends cooking in your oven or slow cooker. “The USDA Choice corned beef brisket has been cured in a seasoned brine and comes with a custom spice blend to turn up the flavor. Pair yours with roasted veggies and save the leftovers for a tasty lunchtime sandwich,” they write.

Barissimo White Chocolate Barista Cold Foam

Cold foam creamer is still super trendy, and Aldi is making it cheaper to enjoy the treat. Barissimo White Chocolate Barista Cold Foam, 13 oz, $1.19, is “made with real cream, it’s designed to enhance your favorite brew. Just add a dollop to your coffee for a creamy, rich twist.”

Specially Selected Premium Cherry Mascarpone Strudel

Get a delicious breakfast at Aldi. The Specially Selected Premium Cherry Mascarpone Strudel, 21.2 oz, is $2.65. The traditional German pastry “features layers of flaky puff pastry filled with a delightful blend of cherry and mascarpone cheese,” the store writes.

Casa Mamita Chicken and Cheese Taquitos

Another favorite in the freezer section is Aldi Casa Mamita Chicken and Cheese Taquitos, 20 oz, $5.39. “These taquitos feature tender white meat chicken, pinto beans, and Monterey Jack cheese wrapped in fresh flour tortillas,” the store writes.