5 Restaurant Chains With the Best All-You-Can-Eat Fish Specials, According to Diners

Satisfy your seafood cravings at these top-rated buffet and casual dining spots.

All-you-can-eat fish can be absolutely worth it if the fish itself is top-quality and perfectly cooked, and the sides are delicious. Whether it’s Friday night and you want to take advantage of some seafood specials or just a middle-of-the-week fish craving, the following spots are well worth the price when you consider how much good food you will get. Here are five chain restaurants with the most delicious all-you-can-eat fish specials, according to fans.

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant

Diners at Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant can enjoy an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet which includes delicious fried fish. “Best all you eat seafood place I have tried. Service was wonderful. Everything was nice and clean. Great selection of food starting at the salad bar all the way to dessert!” one diner said.

Shady Maple

Seafood Night at Shady Maple is known as one of the best all-you-can-eat specials out there. This Friday night special is raved about by diners who can’t get enough. “It’s fish night Friday…. salmon was really good tonight. Gotta give this place a try if you’re near!” one fan said.

Capt Jacks Family Buffet

Diners at Capt Jacks Family Buffet can enjoy a variety of delicious seafood options including delicious fresh fish. “Seafood buffet that is somewhat small but actually has quite a bit of variety. From grilled to fried options,” one diner said.

Golden Corral

Diners at Golden Corral can enjoy all-you-can-eat Fried Fish, Baked Fish, Golden Delicious Shrimp, and more. “Beef pot roast was delicious, big shrimp, seafood cakes, seafood paella, baked potato. I really liked the beer battered fish and chips. I was really full eating there,” one fan shared.

Black Bear Diner

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Black Bear Diner has an all-you-can-eat fried fish dinner every Friday night from 4 p.m until the restaurant closes. “Unlimited fish fry on Friday night was phenomenal,” one diner said. “Every piece of fish they brought out was freshly fried. The tartar sauce was amazing. Add a little lemon to it and it was even better.”