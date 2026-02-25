5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Popcorn Shrimp

Crispy, golden popcorn shrimp diners keep ordering.

Popcorn shrimp is one of the most popular appetizers you can get at any decent seafood or chain restaurant, simple yet delicious. This battered, deep-fried shrimp dish is endlessly versatile when it comes to flavors and complementary dipping sauces, perfect for sharing before your meal. This tasty seafood snack is best served piping hot to the table, while the outside is still crispy and crunchy. Here are five chain restaurants with amazing popcorn shrimp on the menu.

The Kickin’ Crab

The Popcorn Shrimp at The Kickin’ Crab is served with Cajun French Fries and cocktail sauce. “Popcorn shrimp + cajun fries are to die for. Will most def come here again!” one diner said. “Our Kicking Crabs girls soccer team party at The Kickin’ Crab was just perfect. Even the girls who claimed to not love seafood loved the popcorn shrimp!” another raved. The seafood chain also has shrimp as part of its famous seafood boils, so come hungry!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bonefish Grill

The Bang Bang Shrimp might be the most popular and well-known item on the menu at Bonefish Grill. “Originally on our menu as a special, Bang Bang Shrimp caught the hearts of our guests and evolved into an irreplaceable signature starter with a forever home on our menu,” the chain says. This dish is made with crispy shrimp served with a signature creamy, spicy sauce.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Of course Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. serves Popcorn Shrimp, but diners will have to order this tasty appetizer from the children’s menu. “I always order from the Kid’s menu since I can’t eat a lot, so the Popcorn Shrimp and fries was yummy,” one fan said. “The kids love the popcorn shrimp,” another shared. “The price was honestly pretty good for the amount of food you were getting in plus the service was super quick which I loved.”

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has a yummy Popcorn Shrimp Basket served with one individual side and two hushpuppies. There’s also a simple Popcorn Shrimp appetizer for those who want a snack-size serving of crispy, breaded popcorn shrimp. “Each bite-sized piece is a perfect combination of crunchy coating and succulent shrimp,” the restaurant says.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has delicious Popcorn Shrimp on the regular menu, perfect with D’s Dippin Sauce. Popcorn shrimp is also on the kids menu, and then there’s the Captain’s Ultimate Appetizer for those who want a little bit of everything: Clam Strips, Butterfly Shrimp, and Popcorn Shrimp all in one D’Lish appetizer. “Sharing optional,” the restaurant says.