Diners share the chain restaurants serving the juiciest, most flavorful Angus burgers worth ordering.

Ordering hamburgers at chain restaurants can be confusing, especially if you are concerned with healthy eating and high-quality ingredients. Not all burger meat is created equal. While some chains use low-quality beef ground with fillers, others opt to spend more on extra-tasty, juicy, and ethically raised Angus beef, which comes from a Scottish breed of cattle, called Aberdeen Angus. “Angus were bred to be robust and sturdy so they could thrive in the cold Scottish winters, and so they developed more muscular bodies,” Steak School explains. The breed is “known for the high level of marbling in their meat,” and “a lot of marbling keeps the meat moist for longer when cooking. And where there’s marbling, there’s tender, juicy and flavoursome beef.” What chains serve Angus burgers? Here are the 7 best Angus burgers at chain restaurants.

Smashburger

Each “gourmet” patty at Smashburger is “expertly crafted with Certified Angus Beef,” the brand writes on its website. “We take great pride in using only the finest beef for our burgers, which is sourced from family-owned farms and ranches throughout the United States, such as Walter Angus located near our Colorado headquarters.”

Mooyah Burgers

MOOYAH is a licensed partner with the Certified Angus Beef® brand, “ensuring integrity, consistency and dang-tasty flavor in every bite,” the burger chain writes on its website. “The Certified Angus Beef® brand is the world’s first premium brand of black Angus beef owned by the American Angus Association® and its collection of farming and ranching families,” it adds. “Only 3 in 10 black Angus cattle meet the brand’s high standards.”

Shake Shack

Shake Shack only uses 100% all-natural Angus beef for its famous burgers. “No hormones and no antibiotics ever,” it says on the website. “Our proprietary Shack blend is freshly ground and served on a non-GMO potato bun.”

BurgerFi

BurgerFi is a premium fast-casual chain serving 100% natural Angus beef. “Renowned for its tenderness and unmatched flavor, Black Angus beef has elevated the humble burger to new heights of sophistication,” the chain writes on its website, adding that it only uses “premium Black Angus beef to create an experience that’s rich, satisfying, and truly extraordinary.”

The Habit Burger Grill

The Habit serves chargrilled burgers made from fresh Angus beef. It “has built a loyal fanbase with its smoky, flavorful patties, chargrilled to perfection over an open flame, and a commitment to fresh ingredients,” says Yelp, ranking it second out of all burger chains. The “standout” burger is the signature Charburger, “layered with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun.”

Culvers

Cuvers users “fresh, never frozen” Angus beef for its ButterBurgers, according to its website. “It’s a promise that begins with sourcing the best ingredients and continues through to the way we prepare your meal: fresh, just for you.” Even its frozen custard is made with “family farm-fresh dairy,” and “made in small batches right in the restaurant all day,” while every ButterBurger is cooked to order and topped with a lightly buttered, toasted bun.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Steak ‘n Shake Steakburger

Steak ‘n Shake uses USDA Choice Angus Beef for its signature Steakburgers, made from a blend of sirloin, round, and T-bone cuts, offering a juicier patty than standard fast food.