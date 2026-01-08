7 Fast-Food Burgers Diners Say Are Almost Too Big To Eat

These giant fast-food burgers are piled so high you may need a fork and knife to finish them.

If you’re extra-hungry and want a burger so big you will practically need a knife and fork to attack it, there are plenty of options available at chains that aren’t afraid to give the people what they want. These sandwiches are piled high with beef patties, other meats like bacon or steak, and fresh greens like lettuce, tomatoes, and onion, and more. So where are these behemoth burgers to be found? Here are seven fast-food burgers so gigantic you will need to deconstruct them before eating.

Fatburger

The XXXL Triple Kingburger at Fatburger is approximately 1.5 lbs of beef stacked into a sandwich, so you better be ready to break that thing down. “The burger that made us famous. Triple the patties for 1.5 pounds of 100% pure lean beef, fresh ground and grilled to perfection. Served on a toasted sponge-dough bun,” the chain says. Not enough food? Order with “The Works” for the “full Fat experience” (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles, Relish), or customize with fresh toppings and add-ons.

Carl’s Jr

The Triple El Diablo at Carl’s Jr. is ridiculously (yet delightfully) huge: Three charbroiled all-beef patties, two strips of Cherrywood bacon, jalapeno poppers, Pepper Jack cheese, and pickled jalapeno coins with fiery habanero ranch sauce on a seeded bun. There’s also the massive Triple Guacamole Bacon Burger, which is made with three charbroiled all-beef patties, guacamole, two strips of Cherrywood bacon, Pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Santa Fe sauce, also served on a seeded bun.

Freddy’s

Hungry diners at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers can’t go wrong with the huge Prime Rib Steakburger. This menu item is made with thin-sliced prime rib stacked on two steakburger patties with melted Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and sauteed portobello mushrooms on a toasted bun with garlic aioli.

Culver’s

The Culver’s Bacon Deluxe is a showstopper of a burger. “We start with fresh, never frozen beef. Layer on two strips of crisp thick cut bacon, Wisconsin cheese, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, pickles, sweet red onion and our signature mayo. Then cap with a lightly buttered, toasted bun. It’s our ButterBurger® at its bacony best,” the chain says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Whataburger

The Triple Meat Whataburger at Whataburger is huge: Three large beef patties with tomato, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, and mustard on a large bun. “Triple meet, triple cheese, raw and grilled onions, hatch chile, lettuce tomato Whataburger,” one fan said, sharing a picture of their burger on Reddit. “Delicious and paired with French fries and onion rings. It was glorious! The Dr. Pepper washing all down was the cherry on top.”

Burger King

The Triple Whopper at Burger King will keep you going for hours: This massive burger contains Three 1/4 lb flame-grilled beef patties with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun. In other words, three times the deliciousness of the typical Whopper. Add cheese if you really want to go big or go home.

In-N-Out

The 3×3 at In-N-Out is huge: Three beef patties, cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted bun with secret spread. “I’m a 3×3 guy now, and I don’t think I’m ever going back,” one fan said. “I used to be a Double Double guy, but recently tried my first 3×3 and it just tastes so much better for some reason. Much more filling, and still pretty affordable! I’m never going back!”