Fans say these fast-food chains serve steakburgers with richer flavor and noticeably meatier patties.

Hamburgers are the norm at fast food chains. But steakburgers? They are a luxury. The main difference between the two is that a steakburger uses higher-quality, often single-cut, steak meat (like sirloin or ribeye) for its patty, while a traditional hamburger uses mainstream ground beef, often from the chuck. The steakburger usually has a superior, richer flavor, and will probably cost you a little more. Where can you get a delicious steakburger at a fast food chain? Here are 6 fast food chains fans say have the meatiest steak burgers.

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake is named after its trademark steakburger, made from a blend of sirloin, round, and T-bone steaks. “Steak N’ Shake Garlic Butter Burger is by far the best,” one Redditor maintains. “Ooo with extra of the garlic sauce…so good!” another adds.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is another chain that prides itself on only using the best meat for its steakburgers, which they serve smashed, thin, and crispy. "At Freddy's, we use 100% premium beef," the brand declares on its website. Fans declare it a "god level" burger. "Had Freddy's for the first time in Arkansas a while back and was shocked at how good it was," another said.

Culver’s

According to its website, Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based chain, uses “fresh, never frozen beef” with no additives or fillers in its famous ButterBurger. “It’s a promise that begins with sourcing the best ingredients and continues through to the way we prepare your meal: fresh, just for you.” “Culvers is probably the best all around fast food there is. High quality ingredients, consistent, always hot and the restaurants are always clean. Lots of good stuff there in addition to the burgers,” one person says.

Smashburger

Smashburger is all about using the best meat. Each “gourmet” Smashburger patty is “expertly crafted with Certified Angus Beef,” the brand maintains on its website. “We take great pride in using only the finest beef for our burgers, which is sourced from family-owned farms and ranches throughout the United States, such as Walter Angus located near our Colorado headquarters.”

Wahlburgers

Wahlburgers uses e a proprietary blend of fresh Angus beef, specifically Angus chuck, brisket, and short rib, chosen for quality, marbling, and flavor, resulting in juicy, rich-tasting patties used in their classic burgers like “The Our Burger” and “The Double Decker,” that keep fans returning for more.

Whataburger

Whataburger is “committed to freshness” and even has a manifesto page on its website. “We don’t just tell our customers it’s fresh, we prove it every day, 24/7. Your Whataburger doesn’t hit the grill until you order it,” they write, adding that they use only 100% fresh, never-frozen American beef and fresh vegetables, chopped in-house daily.