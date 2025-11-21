7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Most Authentic New England Clam Chowder

Clam chowder is one of the most delicious and comforting dishes to have during the winter months, and while not all restaurants get this New England staple dish right, when made with love and care there are few things better. Those who live in Massachusetts are spoiled for choice for this savory soup, while the rest of us rely on chain restaurants to serve up exceptional New England-style chowder. Here are seven chains where diners say the clam chowder is amazing.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has a fan-favorite New England Clam Chowder on the menu, described as a “rich, savory favorite seasoned with our own blend of spices”, and raved about by diners. “The clam chowder was soft, creamy and had a substantial amount of clam in each bite,” one fan said via Yelp.

McCormick & Schmick’s

The award-winning New England Clam Chowder at McCormick & Schmick’s is outstanding. “Def not a quick eat and run place as this establishment is for those who enjoy food , company and conversation. My prime rib came out as ordered and the clam chowder…*chef’s kiss*,” one diner said.

Legal Seafoods

Legal Sea Foods has delicious New England Clam Chowder on the menu. “Legal Seafood is my favorite seafood restaurant in all of New England. The clam chowder is just amazing as is the lobster roll and crab cakes,” one diner said.

Ocean Prime

The Creamy Clam Chowder at Ocean Prime is a must-have menu item. “To start, one of us had the clam chowder which had a hint of smokey bacon flavor and was perfectly creamy and hot. Truly the best I’ve ever had, and we are frequent visitors to the Maine shores where clam chowder is prevalent,” one happy diner said.

BJ’s Brewhouse

BJ’s Brewhouse serves up “classic, creamy New England-style” Clam Chowder. “There seem to be endless variations of clam chowder, with ingredients that range from tomatoes to cubed pork to chili peppers. In our opinion, nothing can quite match the classic,’ the chain says. “We serve this traditional soup with a garnish of parsley, and we include crackers to dip or crumble.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Cheesecake Factory

The Clam Chowder at The Cheesecake Factory is served on Fridays only and worth waiting for. “Cheesecake Factory makes the best New England Clam Chowder! I said what I said 😆,” one diner raved.

Outback Steakhouse

The New England Clam Chowder at Outback Steakhouse is phenomenal, according to diners. “It may sound crazy but Outback has the best clam chowder I’ve ever had even better than what I’ve had in New England/Maine etc. I don’t know what brand they buy but it’s full of clams!” one fan said.