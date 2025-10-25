5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Clam Chowder, According to Soup Fans

When it comes to comfort in a bowl, clam chowder is a longtime favorite—but not every version lives up to the hype. From rich and creamy New England–style to hearty, briny broths packed with tender clams and potatoes, great chowder is all about balance and bold flavor. To help avoid a disappointing meal, Eat This, Not That! scoured through countless reviews to find the chains people say serves the best clam chowder. Here are the top five diner-approved spots.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is the place to go for fresh, top-notch seafood and the clam chowder consistently earns rave reviews from customers. One Yelper recently wrote, “The clam chowder and seafood platter were delicious. I highly recommend.” A second agreed and wrote, “That clam chowder…the best ever.”

Red Lobster

The seafood chain has gone through years of financial struggles, but it’s making a comeback and it’s one of the spots people love for clam chowder. One happy customer recently wrote on Yelp, “Loved the biscuits, clam chowder, and salads, also the Scampi Garlic Shrimp was absolutely the best. We’ll definitely be back next time!”

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime is a nice mix of steak and seafood and is luxury without being inaccessible—it offers fine‑dining and excellent service while being a national chain. Several diners have written reviews about the upscale chain on Opentable and praise the clam chowder. One person wrote, “For starters we had the French onion soup and clam chowder which were both delicious.” Another shared, “My wife started with the Clam Chowder and I the lobster Bisque. Both were excellent!”

The Capital Grille

Known for their attentive service and high-quality food, The Capital Grille serves a “creamy” clam chowder fans love. “​​I would say that their new england clam chowder was a highlight,” one Yelp reviewer says. A second agreed and shared, “The clam chowder was creamy and delightful. It was the perfect temperature because nobody should serve anything that isn’t hot and steam from the kitchen.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

P.J. Clarke’s

P.J. Clarke’s is a New York-based chain people love for its historical aspect–celebrity clientele like Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole were fans–and charming classic saloon atmosphere. While the restaurant is famous for its burger, P.J. Clarke’s also gets high remarks for its clam chowder. On Tripadvisor one reviewer simply wrote, “The Clam Chowder was delicious.” On Yelp, another diner wrote, “had the clam chowder which was tasty.”