Southern fried chicken, pieces of bone-in chicken breaded and fried until crisp on the outside, but juicy on the inside, is an American delicacy. No, it’s not healthy. However, for fans, it is well worth the occasional splurge. Where can you get the best fried chicken around? Here are 7 restaurant chains serving the best Southern-style fried chicken.

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits – Marinated & Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken

Bojangles’ fried chicken is legendary. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” writes one Redditor. The only con? There aren’t enough restaurants. “Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast,” adds another.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Signature Fried Chicken – Marinated 12 hrs, Crunchy Southern Coating

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen prides itself on its signature chicken that features a “crunchy southern coating” and is “fried until golden brown.” “Popeyes makes the best chicken,” one Redditor shared. “Totally agree! I’ve even purposefully tried other fried chicken every chance I get to see if it may outrank Popeyes. Not even close! The mix of spices, crispiness, and juiciness is unmatched. Damn it, now I want some,” agreed another.

Church’s Texas Chicken Hand-Battered Southern Fried Chicken

According to its menu, “Church’s Signature Texas Chicken hand-battered and breaded and fried up fresh every time.” Diners agree it is delicious. “I like that it’s not greasy, but crisp and tasty!” one fan says. “Went to church’s the other day and I gotta say it was the best fast food fried chicken I’ve had in a long time. Better than Popeyes and KFC imo,” another added.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken Spicy Southern Fried Chicken

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is hailed for its crispy, spicy fried chicken cooked in Southern style. “Best chicken and fixings I’ve had by far,” one Redditor states. “Agreed. Best fried chicken I’ve had, ever,” another agrees.

Cracker Barrel Chicken Fried Chicken

Cracker Barrel serves up homestyle fried chicken that diners love. One maintains that it is “very good” on Reddit, adding that the poultry pieces are “light, flavorful and juicy.” Another adds, “I was pleasantly surprised at how delicious it was. And the honey drizzled on it knocked it out of the park.”

BJ’s Southern Fried Chicken Smothered in Gravy

BJ’s Southern Fried Chicken, $13.00, features a hand-breaded buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with pepper cream gravy and served with white cheddar mashed potatoes, and corn and fire-roasted red pepper succotash. According to a TripAdvisor review it is “delicious.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Krispy Krunchy Chicken Cajun Fried Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken is an under-the-radar brand in gas stations and convenience stores hailed for its bold Cajun-seasoned, shatteringly crispy skin. “Krispy Krunchy blows everyone else away, and they’re found in gas stations,” says one Redditor.