These 5 chain restaurants serve the most tender, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs.

Baby back ribs are a delicacy, according to meat eaters and BBQ lovers. The popular, lean, and tender cut of pork ribs is taken from the upper part of the rib cage. Compared to a sparerib, they have more meat on top of the bones, making them an excellent choice for barbecue, baking, and smoking. If you are having a craving and don’t feel like making them yourself, there are a handful of chain restaurants where you can enjoy them. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best baby back ribs, according to diners.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s Award-Winning Ribs offer competition-level smoke flavor. They are hand-rubbed with spices, slow-smoked in a pit, and basted in scratch-made sauces. According to a former pitmaster for Famous Dave’s, “the ribs are smoked for approximately 3 hours with pure hickory. The rub in restaurant is primarily smoked paprika, brown sugar, salt, garlic, and a little cayenne pepper. The celery seeds are added after the rib rub and only on the top side of ribs,” they write on Reddit.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse serves fall-off-the-bone, perfectly seasoned baby back ribs slathered in house barbecue sauce. "Pleasantly surprised by the ribs at Texas Roadhouse last night, beautiful delicious crust and fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth tender!" said a Redditor. "As far as chains go…they make the most solid rib," added another fan.

Redstone

Redstone is an excellent spot for baby back ribs that are “slow cooked, wood fired and basted with barbecue sauce, french fries and coleslaw,” they write in the menu descirption. They are “fall off the bone,” according to a Yelper. “THE BABY BACK RIBS! Honestly, these are consistently the best I have ever had. They really do fall off the bone! You could probably blow the meat off the bone,” another added.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse serves its trademark baby back Outback Ribs, slow-cooked, flame-grilled ribs with smoky flavor. There are “smoked, brushed & grilled with a tangy BBQ sauce” and served with two sides, per the menu. “Ive always enjoyed them there,” writes a Redditor, adding that they are “pretty juicy and soft.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse serves juicy baby back ribs that are “slow cooked for fall-off-the-bone tenderness, seasoned with our one-of-a-kind Rib Seasoning, then fire-grilled to perfection and brushed with housemade sweet and smoky BBQ sauce,” the brand says on the menu.